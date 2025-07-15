â€˜PBB' big winner Brent Manalo on â€˜MikBrent,â€™ almost quitting showbiz

‘PBB' big winner Brent Manalo on ‘MikBrent,’ almost quitting showbiz

Brent Manalo at the Spotlight Star Magic 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' press conference held at the PBB House in Quezon City on July 14, 2025. Also in photo are his fellow housemates (from left) Esnyr and Ralph de Leon.

MANILA, Philippines — If Brent Manalo’s stint at the recently ended “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” was not successful, his fans would have seen the last of him on the screen.

Brent, one half of the winning pair with GMA-7 talent Mika Salamanca, candidly admitted that he would have said goodbye to showbiz if the “PBB” exposure would not have a significant impact on his acting career.

“Para sa akin, ito na 'yung last straw ko for showbiz. If hindi pa nag-work sa akin itong ‘PBB,’ siguro baka mag-quit na ako since nakailang rejections na rin po ang na-experience ko.

“May time na hindi na ako naniniwala na it was ever possible for me to really make it big in showbiz. Kaya ayun,” Brent confessed in front of reporters who attended the jam-packed press conference held yesterday inside the famous house in Quezon City.

Brent’s talent agency, Star Magic, held the mediacon for all of its talents who joined as housemates for the first-ever “PBB” collaboration between GMA-7 and ABS-CBN. This is the reason why the season named two winners, a pair of stars from Sparkle and Star Magic, the talent agencies of the erstwhile rivals.

Brent has been toiling in the industry while also doing modeling jobs. He appeared in several shows, including in the online series featuring him and his fellow housemate Esnyr.

He was also part of a love team or pairing called ViBrent with another former “PBB” housemate from a different season, Vivoree.

The celebrity collab edition is arguably his most recognizable work to date.

Now a big winner of a historic season, Brent is expected to earn more projects, including “ships.”

By “ships,” Brent is among the housemates who have earned ship fans with his co-winner Mika. Together, they are called BreKa or MikBrent by their fandom.

Appearing to be his trademark non-chalance, Brent said that he is not aware of how he supposedly reacts to scenes whenever Mika was in close proximity with other male housemates.

The 20-something actor was surprised at the MikBrent edits, usually found on TikTok, X and Instagram. These edits often show “kilig” moments, either obvious or implied, made by fans.

“Siguro, ewan, hindi ko na alam. Hindi ko masagot kasi wala akong idea,” he replied.

Mika has donated her prize money to an orphanage. Both of them were poised to earn P1 million each.

Brent said that when he gets hold of his prize money, he would also be giving to his chosen charity.

“Actually hindi pa namin siya talaga nagagawa since wala pa naman sa amin. But it came about when we had a task about when the winner will be able to give P150,000 to a chosen charity. But then, we lost.

“So ang promise namin ni Mika, paglabas na paglabas, mag-aabot ng P150,000, but since we became big winners, na hindi naman namin ini-expect, ipapamahagi namin sa kanila,” Brent said.

