^

Entertainment

'I will always show grace': Kyline Alcantara on privately handling heartbreak

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 11:10am
'I will always show grace': Kyline Alcantara on privately handling heartbreak
Kyline Alcantara sits down for an interview with Nelson Canlas
GMA Regional TV via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara explained her decision to address past heartbreaks privately though she's now in a better headspace.

Kyline sat down for an interview with GMA News' Nelson Canlas to talk about working with Barbie Forteza on their show "Beauty Empire."

After talking about Kyline's relationship with Barbie, Nelson asked the actress how her heart was now.

"My heart is good, it's better now definitely, with the help of everyone around me," Kyline said with a smile.

Nelson then brought up that Kyline had a challenging past few months and asked why she never fought back against inquiries and gossip.

"Because... nasaktan mo man ako, I will always show grace," Kyline said after a short pause. "And I will never fight back publicly and I will never speak up about what is happening in my private life publicly because I do not owe the world my heartbreak, sa akin 'yun."

Kyline added not needing to prove herself to anyone nor does she need validation from any person especially the public.

The actress did acknowledge she was a public figure but pointed out she wasn't the public's property, also saying she never believes in revenge.

"It hurts, it hurts so much, na parang napakadali ng mga tao na i-judge ako," Kyline said, adding she prays and sits with her feelings whenever she doesn't feel strong.

She briefly faced the camera and assured viewers not to worry about her and that she could handle her issues.

"Baka strong woman 'to!" Kyline ended with a laugh and two thumbs up.

Kyline was previously in relationships with singer Darrren Espanto, host-actor Mavy Legaspi and most recently basketball player Kobe Paras. — Video from GMA Integrated News' YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Unbothered queen': Kyline Alcantara spends time in El Nido following controversy with Kobe Paras

KYLINE ALCANTARA

NELSON CANLAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala allegedly spotted in NAIA for Australia trips
play

Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala allegedly spotted in NAIA for Australia trips

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala went viral on social media after their photos in Ninoy Aquino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyond 75: GMA personalities on their proudest Kapuso moment

Beyond 75: GMA personalities on their proudest Kapuso moment

By Angel Javier-Cruz | 12 hours ago
Our celebration of GMA Network’s 75th anniversary continues. Previously, the award-winning news and public affairs personalities...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Host-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed more details about why he broke off his engagement to former partner and fellow actor Sheryl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rhian and JC are first-time screen partners in new romance flick

Rhian and JC are first-time screen partners in new romance flick

By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
When the film, “Meg and Ryan” was offered to Rhian Ramos and JC Santos in 2023, they readily gave their nod to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Byeon Woo Seok starring in 'Solo Leveling' live-action series adaptation

Byeon Woo Seok starring in 'Solo Leveling' live-action series adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Netflix has tapped "Lovely Runner" star Byeon Woo-seok to headline a live-action series adaptation of popular web...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis appearing at Park Seo Joon Manila fan fest

Anne Curtis appearing at Park Seo Joon Manila fan fest

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Anne Curtis sharing a stage with Park Seo-joon? What a dream!
Entertainment
fbtw
Rico Blanco, James Reid join SB19, BINI at OPM Con 2025

Rico Blanco, James Reid join SB19, BINI at OPM Con 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Rico Blanco, James Reid, Yeng Constantino, and Mayonnaise were among the surprise acts joining a stacked line-up that already...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-pop group LUN8 sets 2 Philippine concerts

K-pop group LUN8 sets 2 Philippine concerts

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
K-pop boy band LUN8 will visit the Philippines for a two-concert tour.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Incognito' director hopes Philippine action breaks barriers, reaches foreign shores

'Incognito' director hopes Philippine action breaks barriers, reaches foreign shores

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Lester Pimentel Ong wants Philippine action to shine globally.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with