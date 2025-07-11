'I will always show grace': Kyline Alcantara on privately handling heartbreak

Kyline Alcantara sits down for an interview with Nelson Canlas

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara explained her decision to address past heartbreaks privately though she's now in a better headspace.

Kyline sat down for an interview with GMA News' Nelson Canlas to talk about working with Barbie Forteza on their show "Beauty Empire."

After talking about Kyline's relationship with Barbie, Nelson asked the actress how her heart was now.

"My heart is good, it's better now definitely, with the help of everyone around me," Kyline said with a smile.

Nelson then brought up that Kyline had a challenging past few months and asked why she never fought back against inquiries and gossip.

"Because... nasaktan mo man ako, I will always show grace," Kyline said after a short pause. "And I will never fight back publicly and I will never speak up about what is happening in my private life publicly because I do not owe the world my heartbreak, sa akin 'yun."

Kyline added not needing to prove herself to anyone nor does she need validation from any person especially the public.

The actress did acknowledge she was a public figure but pointed out she wasn't the public's property, also saying she never believes in revenge.

"It hurts, it hurts so much, na parang napakadali ng mga tao na i-judge ako," Kyline said, adding she prays and sits with her feelings whenever she doesn't feel strong.

She briefly faced the camera and assured viewers not to worry about her and that she could handle her issues.

"Baka strong woman 'to!" Kyline ended with a laugh and two thumbs up.

Kyline was previously in relationships with singer Darrren Espanto, host-actor Mavy Legaspi and most recently basketball player Kobe Paras. — Video from GMA Integrated News' YouTube channel

