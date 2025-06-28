^

Entertainment

Marion Cotillard, director Guillaume Canet announce split after 18 years

Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 10:39am
Marion Cotillard, director Guillaume Canet announce split after 18 years
Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet pose as they arrive for the Paris premiere of the documentary film "Before the Flood" in Paris on October 17, 2016.
AFP / Christophe Archambault

PARIS, France — French movie star Marion Cotillard and director Guillaume Canet have separated after nearly two decades together with "mutual respect", the star couple announced on Friday.

"After 18 years together, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have decided to separate by mutual agreement," said a statement released by their representatives. "This decision was made with mutual respect."

Oscar winner Cotillard frequently collaborated on projects with Canet since their relationship began in 2007, including the 2010 comedy-drama "Little White Lies" (Les Petits Mouchoirs).

Cotillard, 49, and Canet, 52, who share two children together, said they hoped to avoid "speculation, rumor, and misinterpretation" with the announcement.

"By being transparent through this statement, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet also express their desire for their private lives, and especially that of their two children, to be respected," the statement said.

Cotillard, one of the best-known faces of French cinema, won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role as Edith Piaf in "La Vie en Rose" in 2008.

Canet, who is also an actor, is best known to international audiences for his role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 2000's "The Beach."

RELATED: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up after 9 years — reports

GUILLAUME CANET

MARION COTILLARD
