Cedrick Juan, Kate Alejandrino welcome baby months after marriage

Cedrick Juan and Kate Alejandrino spend time with their newborn son

MANILA, Philippines — Congratulations are in order for celebrity couple Cedrick Juan and Kate Alejandrino who are now first-time parents!

Cedrick and Kate welcomed their child, a boy, during the late hours of June 18.

The "GomBurZa" actor posted photos of him and Kate with their newborn, whom they named Jose Rocio Likha, on social media.

In the post's caption, Cedrick put his son's time of birth and penned an emotional letter to the newborn.

"Unang iyak mo pa lang namangha na ako sa tinig mo. Maraming nangyayari sa paligid pero nakatitig lang ako sa'yo," Cedrick wrote. "Puno ng galak ang puso at kaluluwa dahil sa wakas ay mahahawakan, mahahalikan, mayayakap, at mabubuhat ka na namin anak."

The actor also had a message for Kate whom he was looking forward to relearn life with as they raised their child.

“Mahal salamat sa araw-araw na pagsasama. Sa mga bagong aral at pagbabago na nararapat na matutunan para sa mas makabuluhan at makulay pa na kasalukuyan para sa ating pamilya," Cedrick wrote for his wife.

"Sobrang bilib ako sa tapang at lakas mo para makayanan ang siyam na buwan na pagbubuntis at pagluwal sa ating anak. Iba kayong mga babae at mga ina, hindi sapat ang mga salita kung gaano kita/kayo hinahangaan," he ended.

Cedrick and Kate went public with their relationship on New Year's Day 2025. They tied the knot last February a week after Cedrick popped the question.

