^

Entertainment

'I respect family': Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 5:20pm
'I respect family': Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker
Content creator-turned-actress Ivana Alawi
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-content creator Ivana Alawi said that she was not a homewrecker while undergoing a polygraph exam.

Ivana recently posted on her YouTube channel a new video of her, her mother Fatima, and her brother Hash do a lie detector challenge.

Each time someone is caught lying, they have to eat a chicken wing dipped in hot sauce, making it a mix of Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Series and the online show "Hot Ones."

During Ivana's turn, she mostly answered questions fed to her by Fatima, Hash, and her younger sister Mona.

One of the questions asked by Mona was whether Ivana became a reason a family split apart, to which Ivana answered "No."

"Hindi ako pinalaking manira ng pamilya. I respect family kasi kami nga broken family," Ivana said to the camera. "Ano 'to, tapos maninira ako ng family? Siraulo ka pala eh. Okay!"

WATCH: Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker

Ivana's answers that were found "true" were Mona being her favorite sibling, crying in secret because of a man, dating someone not featured on her vlog, and having a secret Instagram account.

The only question that the lie detector deemed Ivana to be lying was when she denied about thinking of herself as the most beautiful member of their family. 

Ivana defended by saying that she had considered her older sister Amira as prettier, but now she thinks she is more beautiful.

Last month, Dominique Lopez, the ex-wife of Albee Benitez, reportedly filed an affidavit against the Bacolod City mayor for alleged violation of Sections 5 e 2 Republic Act 9262 or Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act 1004.

Dominique claimed that Albee's infidelity caused her mental and emotional distress, even suspecting Albee of being unfaithful. She said she never had solid proof, though she reportedly mentioned that Albee was in an illicit relationship with Ivana.

Albee has denied last year the rumors that romantically linked him to Ivana. — Video from Ivana Alawi's YouTube channel

RELATED: Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez

ALBEE BENITEZ

IVANA ALAWI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Emilio Daez lands first lead role, credits Kuya Mikael for showbiz career

Emilio Daez lands first lead role, credits Kuya Mikael for showbiz career

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
Emilio Daez, the equally good-looking brother of actor-host Mikael Daez, has taken on his first lead role as Uno, a basketball...
Entertainment
fbtw
Glaiza de Castro, Rodjun Cruz lead celeb participants in 'Stars on the Floor'

Glaiza de Castro, Rodjun Cruz lead celeb participants in 'Stars on the Floor'

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 7 hours ago
GMA Network is pairing up celebrities with digital stars for the upcoming reality competition series "Stars on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Superman' star Rachel Brosnahan rallies support for Filipino NGOs

'Superman' star Rachel Brosnahan rallies support for Filipino NGOs

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Because not all heroes wear capes. "Superman" actress Rachel Brosnahan is giving back to the Filipino community...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla reacts to tropical moths in Manila: &lsquo;Disturbing and fretful&rsquo;

John Arcilla reacts to tropical moths in Manila: ‘Disturbing and fretful’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The “Heneral Luna” actor shared his thoughts about the trending insects on his Facebook post. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Coco Martin, Julia Montes' Kenya fan meet postponed due to Middle East conflict

Coco Martin, Julia Montes' Kenya fan meet postponed due to Middle East conflict

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN's Kapamilya Live Event in Nairobi, Kenya featuring celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes, has been p...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
A jump away from death: Gary Valenciano recalls 2018 near-death experience
play

A jump away from death: Gary Valenciano recalls 2018 near-death experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
In 2018, Gary Valenciano had a brush with death where he was "one jump away" from losing his life.
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga, Twice perform songs in 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Lea Salonga, Twice perform songs in 'KPop Demon Hunters'

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Award-winning artist Lea Salonga and K-pop girl group Twice are among the many featured names that perform the music of Netflix's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gary Valenciano, RJ dela Fuente collaborate on new version of 'Blessings'

Gary Valenciano, RJ dela Fuente collaborate on new version of 'Blessings'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Filipino singers Gary Valenciano and RJ dela Fuente are set to release the music video of their new single "Blessings," a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual, Maricel Soriano headline 'Meet, Greet and Bye' from Cathy Garcia-Sampana

Piolo Pascual, Maricel Soriano headline 'Meet, Greet and Bye' from Cathy Garcia-Sampana

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Piolo Pascual and Maricel Soriano topbill the upcoming family drama "Meet, Greet and Bye" by acclaimed director...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
"Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11" winner Fyang Smith opens a new chapter in her career after launching her five-track...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with