'I respect family': Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-content creator Ivana Alawi said that she was not a homewrecker while undergoing a polygraph exam.

Ivana recently posted on her YouTube channel a new video of her, her mother Fatima, and her brother Hash do a lie detector challenge.

Each time someone is caught lying, they have to eat a chicken wing dipped in hot sauce, making it a mix of Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Series and the online show "Hot Ones."

During Ivana's turn, she mostly answered questions fed to her by Fatima, Hash, and her younger sister Mona.

One of the questions asked by Mona was whether Ivana became a reason a family split apart, to which Ivana answered "No."

"Hindi ako pinalaking manira ng pamilya. I respect family kasi kami nga broken family," Ivana said to the camera. "Ano 'to, tapos maninira ako ng family? Siraulo ka pala eh. Okay!"

WATCH: Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker

Ivana's answers that were found "true" were Mona being her favorite sibling, crying in secret because of a man, dating someone not featured on her vlog, and having a secret Instagram account.

The only question that the lie detector deemed Ivana to be lying was when she denied about thinking of herself as the most beautiful member of their family.

Ivana defended by saying that she had considered her older sister Amira as prettier, but now she thinks she is more beautiful.

Last month, Dominique Lopez, the ex-wife of Albee Benitez, reportedly filed an affidavit against the Bacolod City mayor for alleged violation of Sections 5 e 2 Republic Act 9262 or Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act 1004.

Dominique claimed that Albee's infidelity caused her mental and emotional distress, even suspecting Albee of being unfaithful. She said she never had solid proof, though she reportedly mentioned that Albee was in an illicit relationship with Ivana.

Albee has denied last year the rumors that romantically linked him to Ivana. — Video from Ivana Alawi's YouTube channel

RELATED: Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez