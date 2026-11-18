We have a new 007, but who's the next Bond girl?

MANILA, Philippines — The much-anticipated wait for a new James Bond actor is finally over, with British star Robert Pattinson taking on the mantle of Agent 007.

His name joins a storied list of actors who have carried a license to kill in His Majesty's Secret Service, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, most recently, Daniel Craig.

Pattinson joins a team that already has Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Steven Knight penning the script, and Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing for Amazon MGM Studios.

With the leading man and key creative team assembled, attention now turns to another major part of the 64-year-old film franchise: the next Bond girl.

Bond girls have changed over the years, from love interests and allies to adversaries of Agent 007, often taking on the role of a femme fatale. More controversially, some have been treated as expendable characters over the course of a Bond film.

Ursula Andress, who played Honey Ryder in "Dr. No," is widely considered the first Bond girl on film, although the Sean Connery movie also featured Zena Marshall and Eunice Gayson as Miss Taro and Sylvia Trench, respectively.

They paved the way for classic Bond girls played by Honor Blackman and Shirley Eaton in "Goldfinger," Diana Rigg in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," Jill St. John in "Diamonds Are Forever," Jane Seymour in "Live and Let Die," and Maud Adams in "Octopussy."

Related: New era of 007: Robert Pattinson is newest James Bond

Contemporary entries include Michelle Yeoh in "Tomorrow Never Dies," Halle Berry and Rosamund Pike in "Die Another Day," Eva Green in "Casino Royale," and Lea Seydoux in "Spectre" and "No Time to Die."

Craig's movies expanded the definition of what a Bond girl could be, with characters such as Camille Montes in "Quantum of Solace," and those played by Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas in "No Time to Die."

Naomie Harris, who played Moneypenny, and Judi Dench—famously playing Bond's boss M—also showed how prominent female characters could take on roles beyond the traditional Bond girl.

Floated names

As such, there is a wider net of possibilities for who will be the next Bond girl, especially from a new generation of actresses who may have crossed paths with Pattinson already.

One need only look at the actor's recent blockbuster "The Odyssey," which also starred Zendaya, one of Hollywood's biggest names in recent years, and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o.

Pattinson's "The Drama" co-star Zendaya also headlines their next film, "Dune: Part Three," which features two other major stars in Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh. The latter is no stranger to espionage, having taken on the Black Widow mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Saoirse Ronan has also been on the radar of many movie fans for a long time. It would be an amusing twist if she joined a Bond film after her husband, Jack Lowden, was among the actors linked to the coveted 007 role before Pattinson's casting.

Related: 6 actors who played James Bond before Pattinson became 007th

Other rising artists are award-winners Jung Ho-yeon and Anna Sawai who could add to the list of Bond girls with Asian descent like Mie Hama, Akiko Wakabayashi, Papillon Soo Soo, and the previously mentioned Yeoh.

Margaret Qualley, daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, could also be an interesting choice after appearing in a James Bond tribute at the 2025 Academy Awards, where Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye performed.

Cinephiles may want to campaign for Renate Reinsve, who delivered acclaimed performances in "The Worst Person in the World" and "Sentimental Value," as well as this year's "Backrooms" and "Fjord."

The upcoming adaptation of "The Thomas Crown Affair" could demonstrate Adria Arjona's potential for heist and espionage roles. Sophie Turner, meanwhile, is set to play Lara Croft in an Amazon MGM Studios-backed "Tomb Raider" series, should Bond producers want to look within the studio's wider roster.

The jury is still out on whether more American actresses will be considered, opening possibilities for Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Mikey Madison, Inde Navarrette, Chase Infiniti, Monica Barbaro, Hunter Schafer and Isabela Merced.

Monica Bellucci in "Spectre," or even Dench for that matter, showed that Bond girls should not be limited to age so seasoned stars like Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard, and Margot Robbie can toss lots in.

More British names being floated are Daisy Edgar-Jones, Gemma Chan, Lily James, Olivia Cooke, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Charli XCX, and Phoebe Dynevor.

For now, none of these actresses has been announced as part of the next Bond film, leaving fans to speculate about who will share the screen with Pattinson when 007 returns.

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