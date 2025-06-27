^

Entertainment

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up after 9 years — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 10:23am
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up after 9 years â€” reports
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025.
AFP / Michael Tran

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly called it quits after nearly a decade together, putting an end to their engagement.

Entertainment outlets TMZ and US Weekly were the first to report that the singer and actor were no longer together, with TMZ noting that Bloom attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice alone.

A source told US Weekly that the couple had an amicable split, "It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

Perry was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years before divorcing in 2012.

The same source said the breakup was “a long time coming,” as things between the couple “have been tense for months.”

RELATED: Katy Perry roars into space on all-woman flight

The singer is currently focused on her ongoing "Lifetimes" tour, during which she and Bloom have been living apart.

“They got to a point where they feel there is no going back to a healthy relationship and that it’s better to live separate lives,” a separate source told People magazine. “Katy doesn’t take the split lightly. She’s still doing great though.”

Perry and Bloom were first linked in early 2016. After a brief split in 2017, they got back together a year later and had been engaged since 2019.

They are parents to daughter Daisy Dove, born in 2020. Bloom is also father to teenage son Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

RELATED: Sofia Andres reveals why she unfollowed boyfriend Daniel Miranda

KATY PERRY

ORLANDO BLOOM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sofia Andres reveals why she unfollowed boyfriend Daniel Miranda

Sofia Andres reveals why she unfollowed boyfriend Daniel Miranda

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda shared how their recent unfollow saga on social media happened. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
TJ Monterde proves that success comes to those who wait

TJ Monterde proves that success comes to those who wait

By Boy Abunda | 11 hours ago
Success comes to those who wait, take risks and take action.
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin del Rosario takes a breather after &lsquo;darkest&rsquo; role yet

Martin del Rosario takes a breather after ‘darkest’ role yet

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Martin del Rosario will set his sights on acting in films after playing the antagonist Ivan in the successful season two run...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vina Morales denies Jake Ejercito romance rumors

Vina Morales denies Jake Ejercito romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vina Morales put to rest the gossip that she and Jake Ejercito have strung up a romantic relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Mission: Impossible' composer Lalo Schifrin dies aged 93

'Mission: Impossible' composer Lalo Schifrin dies aged 93

3 hours ago
Lalo Schifrin created the score to the 1960s "Mission: Impossible" television series, which inspired the theme of...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Ang Mutya Ng Section E: Live in Concert&rsquo; brings the onscreen kilig to life

‘Ang Mutya Ng Section E: Live in Concert’ brings the onscreen kilig to life

By Lyka Nicart | 11 hours ago
What happens when you bring together some of Viva’s most talented rising stars in one unforgettable night? “Ang...
Entertainment
fbtw
Funko opens 1st Southeast Asia store in Pasay mall

Funko opens 1st Southeast Asia store in Pasay mall

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
American toy company Funko opened its first store in Southeast Asia in Pasay's SM Mall of Asia.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mother Earth on steroids': New 'Sang'gre' keepers' costumes, weapons explained
Exclusive

'Mother Earth on steroids': New 'Sang'gre' keepers' costumes, weapons explained

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 16 hours ago
Noel Flores has been the lead visual designer of "Encantadia" since 2005. In this Philstar.com exclusive, Flores...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with