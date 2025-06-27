Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up after 9 years â€” reports

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up after 9 years — reports

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly called it quits after nearly a decade together, putting an end to their engagement.

Entertainment outlets TMZ and US Weekly were the first to report that the singer and actor were no longer together, with TMZ noting that Bloom attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice alone.

A source told US Weekly that the couple had an amicable split, "It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

Perry was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years before divorcing in 2012.

The same source said the breakup was “a long time coming,” as things between the couple “have been tense for months.”

The singer is currently focused on her ongoing "Lifetimes" tour, during which she and Bloom have been living apart.

“They got to a point where they feel there is no going back to a healthy relationship and that it’s better to live separate lives,” a separate source told People magazine. “Katy doesn’t take the split lightly. She’s still doing great though.”

Perry and Bloom were first linked in early 2016. After a brief split in 2017, they got back together a year later and had been engaged since 2019.

They are parents to daughter Daisy Dove, born in 2020. Bloom is also father to teenage son Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

