Emilio Daez on â€˜PBB Celebrity Collabâ€™ stint: â€˜Wish I could go backâ€™

Emilio Daez on ‘PBB Celebrity Collab’ stint: ‘Wish I could go back’

BORACAY, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" housemate Emilio Daez bared that he wished he could go back inside the house as a housemate.

The former investment banker and younger brother of actor Mikael Daez talked to Philstar.com and select media while out on a food crawl in Boracay hosted by Grab.

The superapp introduced Grab Dine Out, which allows users to discover Boracay’s culinary destinations and save up to 20% off their bills. The feature is already out in Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao.

“I really, I really, really wish that I could go back to the house. Honestly, I was a little sad na hindi ako nakabalik pero I'm still happy for everyone in there,” he said, while congratulating his Ateneo schoolmate Ralph de Leon and GMA-7 talent Charlie Fleming who won the online poll that determined who could go back inside the house.

In the latest episode, Ralph and Charlie remain strong contenders for the Big 4. Emilio and his fellow evicted housemates, including his duo Michael Sager, were tapped by Big Brother as house challengers, whose tasks are to shake things up for the potential Big 4.

Emilio only stayed for two weeks inside the house before he and Michael were evicted in the last week of April after winning the weekly task as leaders and securing 100% of their weekly budget.

“Siyempre, nakakapanghinayang ng konti. Hindi nga ako nakapagba-bye sa kanila e kasi dumiretso na ako ng eviction room. Akala ko babalik ako,” Emilio said.

The actor said that prior commitments played a factor why he and Michael were not included in the list of pairs who were given a chance to get back inside the house.

“Unfortunately, I think it was because we I had prior commitments that I had to attend to. Siyempre dahil din sa ‘PBB’ ‘yun. So I'm super grateful talaga to ABS-CBN. Sila talaga ‘yung nagga-guide sa akin. They’re the reason din naman kung bakit ako pumasok. So, I deferred to them talaga, kung bakit ako papasukin or hindi. ABS-CBN po is my boss,” Emilio said.

The Ateneo gradudate said that he is looking forward to seeing his fellow “PBB” housemates after the show ends in late June.

