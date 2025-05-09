^

‘PBB’ housemates Emilio Daez, River Joseph play rivals in sports romance series

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 4:04pm
â€˜PBBâ€™ housemates Emilio Daez, River Joseph play rivals in sports romance series
'Love at First Spike' stars (from left) Reign Parani, Emilio Daez and Sean Tristan.
Emilio Daez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines —  “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemates Emilio Daez and River Joseph battle it out on the hard court in the upcoming online series that marries the oft-intertwined worlds of basketball and volleyball. 

The trailer for “Love at First Spike” was released yesterday showing the two former housemates engaging in verbal tussles.

Daez plays Uno Santillan, who is the captain ball of Brixton High. It is a role that resonates with Daez, whose love for basketball is influenced by his late father, former PBA player Leo Daez. 

Uno and River's characters are rivals, and after their physical altercation, Uno finds himself thrown out of their basketball varsity team. To save his scholarship, he tries out for the volleyball varsity team, which is headed by his childhood friend played by Sean Tristan. His and Tristan's friendship appeared to have soured over the years.

Compounding his problem is the romantic tension between him and Reign Parani's character, who is a supporter of the male volleyball team and close to Sean's character. 

Emilio, the former investment banker-turned-actor, was evicted two weeks ago along with his duo partner, Michael Sager. River, meanwile, remains safe from eviction even if he asked to trade places with Xyriel Manabat, who is nominated along with her duo pair Shuvee Etrata. 

Emilio and River are not the only "PBB" housemates in the show. Reign also joined the 2018 edition of the popular reality TV show. 

“Love at First Spike” will stream on iWantTFC in June. 

EMILIO DAEZ

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER
