^

Entertainment

Gerald Anderson comeback teleserye 'Sins of the Father' releases new trailer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 11:30am
Gerald Anderson comeback teleserye 'Sins of the Father' releases new trailer
Auxiliary Commander Gerald Anderson received the “Search and Rescue Medal” from the PCG
PCG

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN has released the trailer for its newest crime thriller mystery drama “Sins Of The Father,” a timely series that will shine a light on the plight of scam victims.

The upcoming teleserye is top-billed by Gerald Anderson, who will play the role of Samuel whose life will be shattered amid a scam involving his father.

It will premiere on June 23 (Monday) on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWant, and TFC.

The freshly dropped trailer generated excitement among netizens because of its fresh narrative. 

 “This is new. Not revenge plot but facing the unfortunate event,” said @sharplance8393. 

“Ang ganda nito. Networking ang atake… Basta tatak ABS-CBN maganda talaga ang teleserye. Tatak world-class at star-studded powerhouse cast,” posted @junzkieaureal8409. 

Fans also expressed their excitement for Gerald’s most awaited teleserye comeback.  

“Yes! May aabangan na naman akong teleserye! Tagal ko nang walang sinusubaybayang teleserye! Pero ito gabi gabi ko ito paglalaanan ng oras para mapanood, syempre andyan si lodi Gerald Anderson Jr.,” said @Aamhaya. 

Netizens also praised the series’ amazing cast. 

“The casting is giving chef kiss omg!!!,” posted @mariellevergara3711. 

Joining Gerald in the series are Jessy Mendiola, Shaina Magdayao, JC De Vera, RK Bagatsing, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Lotlot de Leon, Joko Diaz, Soliman Cruz, Jerald Napoles, Nico Antonio, Alex Medina, Aubrey Miles, Jeremiah Lisbo, LA Santos, JV Kapunan, Elyson De Dios, and Tirso Cruz III, with a special participation by John Arcilla who plays the role of Samuel’s (Gerald) father.

“Sins Of The Father” is written by Dindo Perez and directed by FM Reyes and Bjoy Balagtas. It is produced by JRB Creative Production under its business unit head Julie Anne R. Benitez.

RELATEDGerald Anderson promoted as Coast Guard auxiliary captain

GERALD ANDERSON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It was crazy!': Myrtle Sarrosa bares best arcade prize she ever won
play

'It was crazy!': Myrtle Sarrosa bares best arcade prize she ever won

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
Apart from the Gold card, Sarrosa revealed her best gaming prize yet.
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo Santos shares advice for women in love with younger men

Charo Santos shares advice for women in love with younger men

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 11 hours ago
Younger men have always been my strongest weakness.
Entertainment
fbtw
A&rsquo;TIN goes all out for SB19&rsquo;s &lsquo;Simula At Wakas&rsquo; world tour kickoff

A’TIN goes all out for SB19’s ‘Simula At Wakas’ world tour kickoff

By Jurelyn Trocio | 2 days ago
SB19 once again proved that they are indeed the Kings of P-pop with their groundbreaking “Simula At Wakas World Tour...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Virgin Labfest pulled Angelica Panganiban back to acting

How Virgin Labfest pulled Angelica Panganiban back to acting

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban-Homan is charting unfamiliar territory as she prepares to make her theater debut in “Don’t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taylor Swift albums increase streams anew following catalog purchase

Taylor Swift albums increase streams anew following catalog purchase

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift saw a number of her albums increase in playtime on streaming platform Spotify after buying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ashley Ortega bags best actress award, 2 movies after &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; exit

Ashley Ortega bags best actress award, 2 movies after ‘PBB’ exit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
She may have been the first to be evicted out of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” but Ashley Ortega...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actress Lindsay Custodio filed a formal complaint against her estranged husband for alleged violation of the Violence Against...
Entertainment
fbtw
How to maximize budget for games: Myrtle Sarrosa, Timezone give tips
Exclusive

How to maximize budget for games: Myrtle Sarrosa, Timezone give tips

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
Myrtle Sarrosa has been a fan of Timezone since she was in kindergarten, so to be named as its first ever Philippine celebrity...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with