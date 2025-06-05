Gerald Anderson comeback teleserye 'Sins of the Father' releases new trailer

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN has released the trailer for its newest crime thriller mystery drama “Sins Of The Father,” a timely series that will shine a light on the plight of scam victims.

The upcoming teleserye is top-billed by Gerald Anderson, who will play the role of Samuel whose life will be shattered amid a scam involving his father.

It will premiere on June 23 (Monday) on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWant, and TFC.

The freshly dropped trailer generated excitement among netizens because of its fresh narrative.

“This is new. Not revenge plot but facing the unfortunate event,” said @sharplance8393.

“Ang ganda nito. Networking ang atake… Basta tatak ABS-CBN maganda talaga ang teleserye. Tatak world-class at star-studded powerhouse cast,” posted @junzkieaureal8409.

Fans also expressed their excitement for Gerald’s most awaited teleserye comeback.

“Yes! May aabangan na naman akong teleserye! Tagal ko nang walang sinusubaybayang teleserye! Pero ito gabi gabi ko ito paglalaanan ng oras para mapanood, syempre andyan si lodi Gerald Anderson Jr.,” said @Aamhaya.

Netizens also praised the series’ amazing cast.

“The casting is giving chef kiss omg!!!,” posted @mariellevergara3711.

Joining Gerald in the series are Jessy Mendiola, Shaina Magdayao, JC De Vera, RK Bagatsing, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Lotlot de Leon, Joko Diaz, Soliman Cruz, Jerald Napoles, Nico Antonio, Alex Medina, Aubrey Miles, Jeremiah Lisbo, LA Santos, JV Kapunan, Elyson De Dios, and Tirso Cruz III, with a special participation by John Arcilla who plays the role of Samuel’s (Gerald) father.

“Sins Of The Father” is written by Dindo Perez and directed by FM Reyes and Bjoy Balagtas. It is produced by JRB Creative Production under its business unit head Julie Anne R. Benitez.

