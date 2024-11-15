^

Gerald Anderson promoted as Coast Guard auxiliary captain

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 4:04pm
Gerald Anderson promoted as Coast Guard auxiliary captain
Auxiliary Commander Gerald Anderson received the “Search and Rescue Medal” from the PCG
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson has been promoted as auxiliary captain of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

In his Instagram stories, Gerald shared the post of the people who congratulated him. 

Gerald's girlfriend Julia Barretto congratulated him on his new milestone. 

“Congratulations, Captain Gerald. So proud,” Julia said. 

Last August, PCG lauded Gerald for his heroic acts during the onslaught of Typhoon "Carina."

According to a statement, Auxiliary Commander Anderson received the “Search and Rescue Medal” from the PCG. 

PCG Spokesperson, CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, said Auxiliary CDR Anderson has been an active partner of the Command, especially during humanitarian and disaster response operations. 

“He is always present during the Coast Guard’s relief operations and disaster rehabilitation. He continues to help Aetas in Zambales, recovering families in Marawi, and even donated medical supplies and tents during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," Balilo said.

