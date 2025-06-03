^

Entertainment

BINI releases ticket details for free homecoming fan meet

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 12:18pm
BINI releases ticket details for free homecoming fan meet
BINI is made up of members (clockwise, from top left) Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, Mikha and Sheena.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The "Nation's Girl Group" BINI released the ticketing details for its upcoming homecoming fan meet which will bookend the P-pop act's first world tour.

BINI is currently in the middle of the United States dates of its "BINIverse" world tour, which will end in West Coast cities before another stop in Canada on June 21.

A week later, BINI will take over the Mall of Asia Arena on June 29 for its "Here With You" homecoming fan meet, which is free for all exclusive members who register on BINI.global before June 11, 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are free but are on a first come, first served basis. A BINI Global exclusive member is allowed only one ticket (no minors allowed).

Members who signed up last year may renew their membership for access to an Early Ticket Redemption Perk, a chance of redeeming tickets a few hours before (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) the general distribution on June 14 (5 p.m. onwards).

The homecoming fan meet is divided into four sections: General Admission, Upper Box, Lower Box, and Patron.

During ticket redemption via the SM Tickets website, clients will have to pay an online ticket redemption fee worth P60, but tickets themselves again have no cost.

