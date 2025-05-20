Kristel Fulgar proud 'virgin bride' to Korean husband

Actress Kristel Fulgar marries South Korea Ha Su-hyuk in South Korea on May 10, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-vlogger Kristel Fulgar is proud to be a "virgin bride" to her husband Ha Su Hyuk.

Kristel and Ha tied the knot in Seoul, South Korea last May 10.

In her interview with Toni Gonzaga, Kristel said Ha is her first and only boyfriend.

“Actually, proud po ako doon, kasi hindi madali (maging virgin bride). Gusto ko kasing i-reserve 'yung sarili ko buong-buo para sa kanya, para sa future husband ko,” she said.

“Pangarap ko po 'yun, first and last boyfriend ko. Bihira po 'yon sa panahon ngayon, ha.

“Hindi ako nag-date ng early years ko. Hindi ko rin naman pinangarap na ang mapapangasawa ko is nasa showbiz. Kahit dati pa, hindi ko gusto na parehas kaming public figure.

“Siguro bata pa lang kasi rin ako, alam ko na kung ano 'yung gusto ko.”

The former child star said that her husband really courted her in a traditional way.

"'Yun nga 'yung na-appreciate ko sa kanya kasi classic type of man siya. Ayaw din po niya 'yung modern style of dating sa Korea," she said.

“Gusto niya slow burn din. Gusto niya patient pa rin ang love. Sobrang na-appreciate niya 'yung values na mayroon ako. First and last ko, gusto ko gan'un. Super patient siya, as in willing to wait talaga,” she added.

When asked when she felt that he's the one, Kristel said that he is when Ha said he is willing to convert to her religion, Iglesia Ni Cristo.

“Nu’ng naging willing siya to convert to my religion. Medyo naging mahaba rin po ‘yung process. Hindi ko siya sinagot, 11 months yata inabot,” she said.

“Isa sa mga reasons ba’t siya naniniwala kay God kasi naniniwala siya na gift ako from God. And ako, naniniwala rin ako na gift sya ni God sa akin,” she added.

