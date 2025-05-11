Kristel Fulgar marries Korean boyfriend

Actress Kristel Fulgar marries South Korea Ha Su-hyuk in South Korea on May 10, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Former child actress Kristel Fulgar has tied the knot with her Korean boyfriend Ha Su-hyuk in South Korea.

The “Goin’ Bulilit” star looked like a sweet bride beside her groom in her Instagram posts yesterday.

“05.10.25 start of forevermore,” the actress wrote in one of her posts’ caption, indicating the date she wed her boyfriend.

Ha converted to Iglesia ni Cristo, Kristel’s religion. In her vlog, Kristel said it took 11 months for the Korean to convert to her religion. Ha is her first boyfriend.

Kristel started in showbiz as a child star. After being active on TV, she concentrated on doing content creation, which eventually earned her a citation at the 2023 Global Influencers Award in South Korea.

