^

Entertainment

Kristel Fulgar marries Korean boyfriend

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 11, 2025 | 10:00am
Kristel Fulgar marries Korean boyfriend
Actress Kristel Fulgar marries South Korea Ha Su-hyuk in South Korea on May 10, 2025.
Nice Print Photo via Kristel Fulgar's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former child actress Kristel Fulgar has tied the knot with her Korean boyfriend Ha Su-hyuk in South Korea. 

The “Goin’ Bulilit” star looked like a sweet bride beside her groom in her Instagram posts yesterday. 

“05.10.25 start of forevermore,” the actress wrote in one of her posts’ caption, indicating the date she wed her boyfriend. 

Ha converted to Iglesia ni Cristo, Kristel’s religion. In her vlog, Kristel said it took 11 months for the Korean to convert to her religion. Ha is her first boyfriend. 

Kristel started in showbiz as a child star. After being active on TV, she concentrated on doing content creation, which eventually earned her a citation at the 2023 Global Influencers Award in South Korea. 

RELATED: Kristel Fulgar gets engaged to Korean boyfriend

KRISTEL FULGAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ethan meets Ethan: Alden Richards meets Tom Cruise in South Korea
play

Ethan meets Ethan: Alden Richards meets Tom Cruise in South Korea

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actor Alden Richards just completed a new mission: meet Hollywood star Tom Cruise.
Entertainment
fbtw
The many faces of motherhood

The many faces of motherhood

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Motherhood can be a journey filled with highs and lows, sacrifices and rewards — and for these five women in the business...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kapuso moms reflect on what makes motherhood challenging yet fulfilling

Kapuso moms reflect on what makes motherhood challenging yet fulfilling

By Angel Javier-Cruz | 11 hours ago
Motherhood is such a precious gift I and many women have been blessed with. It truly is a role filled with immense courage,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Happy Mother-lection Day!

Happy Mother-lection Day!

By Pia Arcangel | 11 hours ago
I suppose it’s but appropriate that elections here in our country always come the day after Mother’s Day. It’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Si Aida, si Lorna at si Fe': Jackie Lou explains situation with Ricky Davao's 2 other women

'Si Aida, si Lorna at si Fe': Jackie Lou explains situation with Ricky Davao's 2 other women

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Jackie Lou Blanco, director and actor Ricky Davao's legal wife, revealed that it was her, the actor's ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Actor Amay Bisaya dies

Actor Amay Bisaya dies

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Amay Bisaya has passed away.
Entertainment
fbtw
Leo XIV watched 'Conclave,' played Wordle before becoming pope &mdash; brother

Leo XIV watched 'Conclave,' played Wordle before becoming pope — brother

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Thousands of people put up their screens to see the 2024 movie "Conclave" in the days leading up to the actual papal...
Entertainment
fbtw
J-pop mega-group Arashi to disband after final tour

J-pop mega-group Arashi to disband after final tour

1 day ago
Since debuting in 1999, the five-member boyband have rocketed to stardom with their catchy, chart-topping music to become...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Quezon Province to the Universe: Ahtisa Manalo is battle-ready for Miss U

From Quezon Province to the Universe: Ahtisa Manalo is battle-ready for Miss U

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
It’s not even November yet, but the buzz is already deafening. Ahtisa Manalo, our newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with