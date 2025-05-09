^

Harry Styles spotted in St Peter's Square waiting for new Pope

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 9:00am
Harry Styles spotted in St Peter's Square waiting for new Pope
MANILA, Philippines — International popstar Harry Styles was spotted in St Peter's Square waiting for the new Pope. 

X user NisaKanat18 posted a picture of Harry in the crowd. 

"While I was watching the Pope's announcement in St. Peter's Square, Harry Styles passed by me and our eyes met," she wrote in Turkish. 

"I immediately photographed this memory. What a day!" she added. 

American-Peru Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new Pope earlier today as Pope Leo XIV. 

Prevost, 69, received the necessary two-thirds majority on the fourth ballot of the conclave, with white smoke billowing from the Sistine Chapel chimney at around 12:08 a.m. (Philippine time) on May 9.

The election of the new pope came on the second day of deliberations among the 133 cardinal electors — the most diverse group ever to select a pontiff, with representatives from 70 countries. 

