Harry Styles spotted in St Peter's Square waiting for new Pope

MANILA, Philippines — International popstar Harry Styles was spotted in St Peter's Square waiting for the new Pope.

X user NisaKanat18 posted a picture of Harry in the crowd.

"While I was watching the Pope's announcement in St. Peter's Square, Harry Styles passed by me and our eyes met," she wrote in Turkish.

"I immediately photographed this memory. What a day!" she added.

papa’n?n ilan?n? San Pietro meydan?nda izlerken yan?mdan Harry Styles geçti göz göze geldik hemen foto?raflad?m bu an?y? what a day ya pic.twitter.com/XhkyaY3UYR — niss (@NisaKanat18) May 8, 2025

American-Peru Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new Pope earlier today as Pope Leo XIV.

Prevost, 69, received the necessary two-thirds majority on the fourth ballot of the conclave, with white smoke billowing from the Sistine Chapel chimney at around 12:08 a.m. (Philippine time) on May 9.

The election of the new pope came on the second day of deliberations among the 133 cardinal electors — the most diverse group ever to select a pontiff, with representatives from 70 countries.

