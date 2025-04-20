^

Entertainment

Joel Lamangan, Ricky Lee to work on Nora Aunor biopic

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 1:40pm
Joel Lamangan, Ricky Lee to work on Nora Aunor biopic
Director Joel Lamangan (left) on April 18, 2025 said in a Facebook post that he and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee were planning to do the biopic of Nora Aunor (right), who died due to acute respiratory failure on April 16, 2025.
STAR / File, Joel Lamangan via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned director Joel Lamangan disclosed that he and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee were planning on Nora Aunor’s story and have even talked to a producer. 

The director said the planned biopic will push through. Lamangan listed down the films he directed with Nora as the lead star in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 19.

“Meron kaming pinag-usapan sanang importanteng pelikula na isusulat ng kaibigan naming si Ricky Lee — ang Nora Aunor story, nakausap namin ang prodyuser naghihintay lamang ng tamang panahon. Sayang, wala na si Ate Guy pero itutuloy namin 'yon!", the acclaimed director wrote.

“Paalam, Ate Guy, mananatili ka sa aking alaala at sa puso ko! Sa muling pagkikita! MABUHAY KA!!!!” he added.

Nora and Lamangan worked on the films “Muling Umawit ang Puso,” “Bakit May Kahapon Pa,” “Sidhi,” “Hustisya,” “Isa Pang Bahaghari,” and “The Flor Contemplacion Story.” 

Lee wrote the screenplay, while Lamangan directed the late National Artist in the 1995 biographical drama "The Flor Contemplacion Story", which tells the story of a Filipino domestic worker who was hanged in Singapore for allegedly killing a fellow maid. The film won the Golden Pyramid Award and earned Nora Aunor the Best Actress award at the 19th Cairo International Film Festival.

Nora was also known for her generosity, especially toward her loyal fans. Lamangan shared one of many anecdotes that reflected her kindness:
Lamangan recalled how Nora gave money to inmates at a Laguna jail after they finished filming their scenes for the "Flor Contemplacion" biopic.

Nora’s generous streak was also personally witnessed by the director when the actress gave a farmer, whom she said resembled her father, P15,000 after learning that his carabao died. Nora requested to keep her kind gesture a secret. 

“Mabait si Ate Guy sa lahat ng ka-trabaho niya. Ayaw niya ng may naaapi, o naaagrabyado lalo na sa mga crew na maliit lang ang bayad. Sa last day ng filming, tiyak meron siyang ibibigay na tulong na pera sa lahat,” Lamangan said. 

Nora passed away on Wednesday, April 16, at the age of 71. Her son, actor Ian de Leon, said she died of acute respiratory failure.

Her remains are currently open for public viewing until 4 p.m. today, and she will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday, April 22.

RELATED: Nora Aunor’s cause of death is acute respiratory failure — Ian de Leon

JOEL LAMANGAN

NORA AUNOR

RICKY LEE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beyond the Noramania, the Ate Guy I knew

Beyond the Noramania, the Ate Guy I knew

By Baby K. Jimenez | 15 hours ago
It was unusually calm and abnormally quiet that noontime in 1977 at Nora Aunor’s home in Valencia. She had called earlier...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film prior to passing

Nora Aunor stars in unreleased 'Kontrabida' film, working on film prior to passing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Nora Aunor's unreleased film is titled “Kontrabida,” which director Adolf Alix Jr. hopes to be a fitting...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Let's just put it out there': Jericho Rosales confirms he is Janine Gutierrez's boyfriend

'Let's just put it out there': Jericho Rosales confirms he is Janine Gutierrez's boyfriend

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Jericho Rosales confirmed that he and fellow actor Janine Gutierrez are exclusively dating.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Buffy,' 'Gossip Girl' star Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death revealed

'Buffy,' 'Gossip Girl' star Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death revealed

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The cause of death of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" actress Michelle Trachtenberg has been...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Harry Potter' series casts actors for Snape, Dumbledore, Hagrid, McGonagall

'Harry Potter' series casts actors for Snape, Dumbledore, Hagrid, McGonagall

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The upcoming "Harry Potter" series has officially made its first cast announcements, including the actors portraying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Songs for the Superstar

Songs for the Superstar

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
It is difficult not to be affected by the passing of our superstar Nora Aunor.
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco no involvement in Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto split

David Licauco no involvement in Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto split

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Actor David Licauco directly stated he had no involvement in the break-up of his love team partner Barbie Forteza and her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld praises 'Sinners' composer Ludwig Goransson

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld praises 'Sinners' composer Ludwig Goransson

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld is all praises for Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson who is once again...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Meet my new best friend': Amy Perez jokes about Kris Jenner resemblance

'Meet my new best friend': Amy Perez jokes about Kris Jenner resemblance

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Television host Amy Perez poked fun at a viral photo where many Filipinos pointed out she shared a resemblance with American...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with