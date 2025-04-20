Joel Lamangan, Ricky Lee to work on Nora Aunor biopic

Director Joel Lamangan (left) on April 18, 2025 said in a Facebook post that he and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee were planning to do the biopic of Nora Aunor (right), who died due to acute respiratory failure on April 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned director Joel Lamangan disclosed that he and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee were planning on Nora Aunor’s story and have even talked to a producer.

The director said the planned biopic will push through. Lamangan listed down the films he directed with Nora as the lead star in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 19.

“Meron kaming pinag-usapan sanang importanteng pelikula na isusulat ng kaibigan naming si Ricky Lee — ang Nora Aunor story, nakausap namin ang prodyuser naghihintay lamang ng tamang panahon. Sayang, wala na si Ate Guy pero itutuloy namin 'yon!", the acclaimed director wrote.

“Paalam, Ate Guy, mananatili ka sa aking alaala at sa puso ko! Sa muling pagkikita! MABUHAY KA!!!!” he added.

Nora and Lamangan worked on the films “Muling Umawit ang Puso,” “Bakit May Kahapon Pa,” “Sidhi,” “Hustisya,” “Isa Pang Bahaghari,” and “The Flor Contemplacion Story.”

Lee wrote the screenplay, while Lamangan directed the late National Artist in the 1995 biographical drama "The Flor Contemplacion Story", which tells the story of a Filipino domestic worker who was hanged in Singapore for allegedly killing a fellow maid. The film won the Golden Pyramid Award and earned Nora Aunor the Best Actress award at the 19th Cairo International Film Festival.

Nora was also known for her generosity, especially toward her loyal fans. Lamangan shared one of many anecdotes that reflected her kindness:

Lamangan recalled how Nora gave money to inmates at a Laguna jail after they finished filming their scenes for the "Flor Contemplacion" biopic.

Nora’s generous streak was also personally witnessed by the director when the actress gave a farmer, whom she said resembled her father, P15,000 after learning that his carabao died. Nora requested to keep her kind gesture a secret.

“Mabait si Ate Guy sa lahat ng ka-trabaho niya. Ayaw niya ng may naaapi, o naaagrabyado lalo na sa mga crew na maliit lang ang bayad. Sa last day ng filming, tiyak meron siyang ibibigay na tulong na pera sa lahat,” Lamangan said.

Nora passed away on Wednesday, April 16, at the age of 71. Her son, actor Ian de Leon, said she died of acute respiratory failure.

Her remains are currently open for public viewing until 4 p.m. today, and she will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday, April 22.

