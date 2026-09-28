^

Entertainment

Kris Lawrence fans 'kilig' frenzy over 'Kami na' post with Katrina Halili

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 28, 2026 | 10:25am
Kris Lawrence fans 'kilig' frenzy over 'Kami na' post with Katrina Halili
Kris Lawrence and Katrina Halili as seen in the Facebook post of Kris on September 28, 2026.
Kris Lawrence via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Lawrence and Katrina Halili continue to spark hope in romantics with the singer’s latest post spending time with his former flame teasing “Kami na” in a new post. 

The exes, who share a daughter named Katie, have been posting sweet videos and photos together in social media. These clips and snaps, often featuring their daughter, have generated massive likes and following among their fans who are hoping for a second chance between them. 

“New chapter. I told you I gotchu, and I meant that. No need to rush anything… One Step at a Time, enjoying where this takes us.

“All I know is I’m happy… KAMI NA bahala where this new chapter takes us,” Kris wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. 

It came with a photo of him and Katrina posting for a selfie.

Kris confirmed last June that he was courting Katrina again. He and Katrina dated from 2008 to 2014. Katrina gave birth to their daughter Katie in 2012.

RELATED: Second chance at love?: Kris Lawrence pursues Katrina Halili anew

KATRINA HALILI

KRIS LAWRENCE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Jujutsu Kaisen' actor fights TikTok over AI voice cloning

'Jujutsu Kaisen' actor fights TikTok over AI voice cloning

By Tomohiro Osaki | 1 day ago
AI imitation is a growing concern among performers worldwide, and the threat has roiled Japan's storied animation in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stepping out of her shell: Toni Babao takes cosplay to the next level with COSPLANET PH

Stepping out of her shell: Toni Babao takes cosplay to the next level with COSPLANET PH

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
For someone who describes herself as an introvert, Toni Babao is certainly stepping far out into the limelight. It’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista, John Prats finally get their solo movie 23 years later

Heart Evangelista, John Prats finally get their solo movie 23 years later

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
More than two decades after their teen love-team days, Heart Evangelista and John Prats are finally getting something they...
Entertainment
fbtw
I&ntilde;igo Pascual honored to work with BINI Mikha, dad Piolo for Pagdating Ng Panahon MV

Iñigo Pascual honored to work with BINI Mikha, dad Piolo for Pagdating Ng Panahon MV

By Josiah Antonio | 2 days ago
Kapatid and “The Good Doctor” actor Iñigo expressed his gratitude to work with his father, Piolo Pascual,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gaza documentary 'NAZA' to be available online free: Israeli director

Gaza documentary 'NAZA' to be available online free: Israeli director

3 days ago
The film is based on testimony from 24 anonymous Israeli military whistleblowers who accuse the army of widespread killing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How Esnyr and Bianca De Vera &lsquo;saved&rsquo; each other

How Esnyr and Bianca De Vera ‘saved’ each other

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
From saving her from a random “afam” at a club to becoming each other’s shoulder to cry on, Bianca De Vera...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebs share highlights from &lsquo;Bongga Ka, &rsquo;Day!&rsquo; gala night

Celebs share highlights from ‘Bongga Ka, ’Day!’ gala night

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
It was a night of nostalgia, reunions and Manila Sound as celebrities turned out for the gala night of “Bongga Ka, ‘Day!:...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maris Racal, Xyriel Manabat to reprise 'Sunshine' roles for stage debut

Maris Racal, Xyriel Manabat to reprise 'Sunshine' roles for stage debut

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A stage adaptation of Antoinette Jadaone's "Sunshine" is in development.
Entertainment
fbtw
Glaiza de Castro puts up Baler holiday home on the market

Glaiza de Castro puts up Baler holiday home on the market

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Glaiza de Castro is selling her family's holiday home in Baler after indicating a shift in plans and priorities...
Entertainment
fbtw
Atasha Muhlach keeping 'head down' amid Annie Batungbakal praises, bashing

Atasha Muhlach keeping 'head down' amid Annie Batungbakal praises, bashing

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Atasha Muhlach is keeping herself humble amid the comments going around about her Annie Batungbakal performance.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with