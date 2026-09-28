Kris Lawrence fans 'kilig' frenzy over 'Kami na' post with Katrina Halili

Kris Lawrence and Katrina Halili as seen in the Facebook post of Kris on September 28, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Lawrence and Katrina Halili continue to spark hope in romantics with the singer’s latest post spending time with his former flame teasing “Kami na” in a new post.

The exes, who share a daughter named Katie, have been posting sweet videos and photos together in social media. These clips and snaps, often featuring their daughter, have generated massive likes and following among their fans who are hoping for a second chance between them.

“New chapter. I told you I gotchu, and I meant that. No need to rush anything… One Step at a Time, enjoying where this takes us.

“All I know is I’m happy… KAMI NA bahala where this new chapter takes us,” Kris wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

It came with a photo of him and Katrina posting for a selfie.

Kris confirmed last June that he was courting Katrina again. He and Katrina dated from 2008 to 2014. Katrina gave birth to their daughter Katie in 2012.

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