Ian de Leon says mom Nora Aunor didn't die during an operation

MANILA, Philippines — Ian de Leon said that his mother, Nora Aunor, passed away “peacefully” last night. He also said that the National Artist did not die during an operation.

Ian, together with his siblings and fellow actors Lotlot and Matet, faced the press late afternoon on Thursday, April 17, at the first day of the wake of Nora in The Heritage Park in Taguig.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we confirm the passing of our beloved mother, Nora Aunor, National Artist, and the greatest actress in the history of Philippine cinema. She passed away peacefully last night, April 16, surrounded by those who love her the most,” Ian read the statement he and his siblings prepared.

He continued reading the statement that talked about Nora’s enduring legacy in Philippine cinema, spanning for seven decades since her winning the grand prize in the 1960s singing show “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

After reading the statement, Ian read the schedule for Nora’s wake and interment, which was earlier shared by Lotlot on her social media account.

Seasoned GMA-7 entertainment reporter Lhar Santiago asked a clarificatory question, “Lilinawin lang natin. She didn’t die while being operated on?”

"She did not," Ian answered.

"She was being operated on, and after that, she had a hard time breathing, and eventually, all things went downhill from there, and that's why they had to do another procedure after that," he added.

There was no follow-up question after Santiago's question. It was not divulged which type of medical procedure was done on Aunor.

