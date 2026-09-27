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Entertainment

Bela Padilla breaks up with tech CEO days after confirming relationship

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 27, 2026 | 4:13pm
Bela Padilla breaks up with tech CEO days after confirming relationship
Martin Tan and Bela Padilla
Screengrab from Johnny K Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Bela Padilla said she and tech CEO Martin Tan have “separated,” an update that took place days after she confirmed she was seeing a new love.  

Bela on Sunday posted on Instagram about her split with Tan, whom she was seeing for months. 

“I’m deciding for both of us to move forward separately to save whatever we can of ourselves and how we see each other,” Bela wrote on Instagram.  

She described their love story as the “first relationship where I was truly swept off my feet.”

Bela saw a kindred soul in Martin who share the same love for films, work, spending time with each other and food markets, the latter where they were spotted and caused her to admit she was dating him. 

“I kept things private mostly because this was also my first relationship where I felt most like and unlike myself. I’m writing this because we all enjoyed the videos of us in the Legazpi market. We all saw a new couple, a bit shy and awkward. But what you never got a glimpse of is us having the best and also hardest days for a couple of months now,” the actress said. 

“I think sometimes, loving someone also means knowing when to let go, before you lose the good things you saw in each other,” she added. 

She capped her Sunday suprise news with a complement of her ex-flame, referring to him as  “one of the most fun, smartest, and definitely most charming people I’ve ever met.” 

Bela said that she will always be grateful for the moments they shared and wished him nothing but the best. She also thanked her followers for rooting for her and Martin, and for giving them a space when they were dating and now that she and Tan have gone separate ways. 

Bela confirmed earlier this month that she was seeing Tan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bela (@bela)

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