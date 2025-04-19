Nora Aunorâ€™s cause of death is acute respiratory failure â€” Ian de Leon

Nora Aunor’s cause of death is acute respiratory failure — Ian de Leon

MANILA, Philippines — “Superstar” Nora Aunor died of acute respiratory failure, her son, actor Ian de Leon, said.

"Technically and clinically speaking, the cause of death was acute respiratory failure," he told Vicky Morales and Mariz Umali of "24 Oras" in an interview last Friday.

In last Thursday’s press conference, Ian stressed that the National Artist did not die during an operation.

"She was being operated on, and after that, she had a hard time breathing, and eventually, all things went downhill from there, and that's why they had to do another procedure after that," he clarified.

State necrological services are slated for Nora on April 22.

