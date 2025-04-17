^

Vilma Santos, Charo Santos honor screen icon Nora Aunor

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 12:19pm
Vilma Santos, Charo Santos honor screen icon Nora Aunor
Vilma Santos and Nora Aunor in an undated file photo
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Vilma Santos thanked her “T-Bird at Ako” co-star, while Charo Santos looked back at the time she worked with Nora Aunor for the latter’s critically acclaimed 1982 Ishmael Bernal film “Himala.” 

Vilma thanked her “mare,” referring to her as the “superstar” and National Artist, in her Instagram stories just minutes after Nora’s death broke out on late Wednesday evening. 

“Our sincerest condolences and prayers. Rest in peace, Mare. 

“Ms. Nora Aunor! Our Superstar and National Artist… Maraming salamat!” Vilma wrote. 

Nora and Vilma were the most popular actresses of their time, each with notable filmmographies and loyal fans. 

Their formidable star power and hectic schedules would have made it difficult for them to star together in a film, but Nora and Vilma starred in films to the delight of their fans. These include the 1978 Ishmael Bernal film “Ikaw Ay Akin” and the 1982 iconic Danny Zialcita crime drama “T-Bird at Ako.” 

Charo, meanwhile, confessed to being a “Noranian,” following closely the career of Nora since the latter joined “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” where the young Nora was named the grand champion in 1967. 

“From the moment she stood on the ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ stage, I was already a fan. I followed her journey closely — how a simple girl from Iriga became the country’s most iconic actress. Her rise to superstardom was not just destiny — it was legacy in the making,” wrote Charo in her Instagram post with a photo carousel that documents her moments with the late actress. 

Charo shared a photo of her and Nora in their younger years while filming “Himala,” written by another National Artist, Ricky Lee. The former ABS-CBN President worked as one of the film’s executive producers for the Experimental Cinema of the Philippines. 

"Today, we say goodbye to a legend, but her voice, her brilliance, and her soul-stirring performances will echo forever… Nora, salamat sa sining. Salamat sa puso. You were never just an actress. You were our mirror. Our voice. And always, our Superstar. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, and to every ‘Noranian’ mourning this profound loss. May you find comfort in the legacy of love and greatness she leaves behind,” Charo wrote, signing her Instagram tribute with her signature closing line, “Nagmamahal, Charo.” 

The latter phrase is a reference to her popular weekly drama, “Maalala Mo Kaya,” as her closing line that signifies the end of an episode.  

Hilda Koronel similarly had kind words for her co-star. She and Nora starred in the 1985 film “My Beloved.” Hilda said that she and Nora were discussing a project together before the latter’s untimely passing yesterday. 

“I’m very saddened by Ate Guy’s (Nora’s nickname) passing.. We were discussing a project with her just before I left for home with Direk Adolfo (Alix Jr.). My deepest condolences to her loved ones and rest in peace now, Ate Guy. You are now home with our Lord. What a big loss to our industry but you will never be forgotten,” Koronel wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a clip from their 1985 film. 

More celebrities gave tribute to the screen legend and National Artist, who is scheduled to be given state necrological services and funeral as announced earlier today by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. 

RELATED: Nora Aunor, 'Superstar' and National Artist, dies at 71

CHARO SANTOS

HILDA KORONEL

NORA AUNOR

VILMA SANTOS
