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Palace orders alternative learning mode in NCR, 15 areas on Sept. 4 amid habagat, haze

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 4, 2026 | 5:36am
Palace orders alternative learning mode in NCR, 15 areas on Sept. 4 amid habagat, haze
Parents and guardians fetch young learners while high school and college students wait for available transportation near schools along Batasan Road in Quezon City as they head to their respective homes on Aug. 14, 2026 following the suspension of afternoon classes due to heavy rainfall brought by the habagat.
The Philippine STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has ordered schools in Metro Manila and 15 areas in Luzon to shift to alternative learning modes on Friday, September 4, amid expected continued heavy rains and poor air quality in the capital.

Memorandum Circular No. 134, issued early Friday, September 4, directed public and private educational institutions in the National Capital Region and other listed provinces to implement alternative learning modes and learning continuity measures at all levels.

The areas covered by the directive are:

  • National Capital Region
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Abra
  • Benguet
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Tarlac
  • Pampanga
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Batangas
  • Occidental Mindoro

Malacañang said the measure was prompted by the anticipated continued heavy rainfall associated with the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

The Palace also cited poor air quality in Metro Manila due to haze from severe forest and peatland fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra, Indonesia.

The circular said the alternative learning arrangements will apply “unless their respective Local Chief Executives direct the cancellation or suspension of classes.”

The measure is intended to ensure learning continuity while addressing the weather and air quality conditions affecting the areas covered by the directive.

Local government units may still impose the cancellation or suspension of classes depending on conditions in their respective areas.

MALACAÃ±ANG PALACE
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