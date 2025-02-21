Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo get inked together after 'couple tattoo' issue

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo visited a tattoo studio together to get inked, weeks since both were involved in a viral "couple tattoo" issue that Philmar got with a friend.

Earlier this month, Andi posted on Instagram cryptic messages indicating some cheating may have been involved as she alluded to a friend getting a "love couples tattoo with another person's life partner without consultation."

The actress then clarified that Philmar did not cheat on her but did indeed get a matching "224" tattoo with Swedish photographer and athlete Pernilla Sjoo, a long-time resident of Siargao where the couple also lives.

The couple have sinced patched things up, with Philmar even buying Andi flowers on Valentine's Day, and just recently visited a tattoo shop.

Island Tattoo Piercing Studio in Siargao posted a video on Instagram of Andi and Philmar getting tattoos. Andi got a palm branch design while Philmar did not show what new tattoo he got.

A few days ago, Philmar was at the same establishment to get tattoos of his dogs on his right arm, which were above the "224" tattoo he got with Pernilla.

During that visit, Philmar covered the "224" tattoo with a piece of tissue while on video, and in the most recent visit while getting inked on his left arm, he covered his whole right arm with a jacket.

"Another tattoo sessions with the power couple Andi & Philmar. We couldn't be more stoked to have them back together with Lilo & Koa," the tattoo studio wrote in its video's caption, as the couple's two kids were in the shop too, eating and playing around.

Andi and Philmar, who are also parents to Ellie (Andi's daughter with actor Jake Ejercito), got engaged in 2020 and intended to wed in 2024, but plans were postponed following the death of Andi's mother, actress Jaclyn Jose.

