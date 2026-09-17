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Rhian Ramos on dismissed case filed by former driver: 'I know the truth'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 17, 2026 | 5:40pm
Rhian Ramos on dismissed case filed by former driver: 'I know the truth'
Rhian Ramos graces GMA Network’s diamond year event dubbed as ‘Beyond 75: The GMA Anniversary Special.’
Photo from Rhian Ramos’ Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Rhian Ramos expressed her sentiment after hearing the dismassal of the case against her, Michelle Dee and Samantha Panlilio filed by her former driver. 

Rhian said they have maintained their innocence from the beginning and believe that the truth will eventually come out.

The actress made the statement after the Makati City Prosecutor's Office dismissed the complaints filed by the former driver, identified as alias “Totoy.”

The dismissed complaints included slight physical injuries, maltreatment, and unlawful arrest against Rhian, Michelle and Samantha.

According to the prosecutor's resolution, the complaints were dismissed due to the absence of sufficient evidence to establish the allegations against the three personalities.

“I was on set no’ng nakita ko ‘yong news. So I didn’t really have the opportunity to let it sink in and to think about it. I know the truth,” Rhian told GMA News.

“We’ve always said the truth will come out in due time, and the truth will set us free,” she added.

“Totoy” filed the complaints earlier this year, accusing Michelle, Rhian, and Samantha of allegedly beating and mistreating her and unlawfully detaining her inside a condominium unit.

Meanwhile, the theft and perjury cases filed by Michelle and Rhian against “Totoy” remain pending.

RELATEDPhysical injuries, unlawful arrest case vs Michelle Dee, Rhian Ramos dismissed

MICHELLE DEE

RHIAN RAMOS

SAMANTHA PANLILIO
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