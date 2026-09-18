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Moira denies being third party in Sam Milby, Catriona Gray breakup

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 11:33am
Moira denies being third party in Sam Milby, Catriona Gray breakup
Moira at Sam Milby

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Moira dela Torre has broken her silence after her name was dragged into the breakup of actor Sam Milby and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray in 2025.

Moira and Sam were once close friends, with the singer referring to the actor as “Kuya.”

In an interview with PEP.ph, Moira was asked about her current relationship with Sam.

“Nami-miss ko po 'yung Kuya ko,” she said.

Moira also admitted that she was upset after being linked to the breakup and accused of being a third party in Sam and Catriona’s relationship.

“Siyempre, naiinis po akong nadawit pa ako doon. Hindi naman po totoo 'yun, e,” she said.

Asked why she thought she was implicated in the issue, Moira said she found the allegations particularly confusing given her relationship with Sam.

“Hindi po talaga. Iba po 'yung ma-issue ka sa ibang lalaki. Pero 'yung mai-issue ka sa Kuya mo, medyo... parang hindi ko po alam kung bakit,” she said.

Moira firmly denied being a third party in Sam and Catriona’s breakup.

“Walang katotohanan. Hindi po ako third party kay Kuya Sam at kay Cat,” she stressed.

The singer said she knows what happened between Sam and Catriona but has chosen not to discuss the details out of respect for both of them.

“Alam ko po 'yung nangyari sa kanilang dalawa, but that's not my story to tell. And I will protect them,” Moira said.

“At wala rin pong third party sa kanilang dalawa, at hindi rin po ako ang third party sa kanilang dalawa.”

Moira also admitted that she was hurt when Sam said in a previous interview that they were no longer friends.

“Opo, nasaktan po ako. Opo,” she said.

RELATED: Sam denies Moira as 3rd party, says they’re no longer friends

CATRIONA GRAY

MOIRA DELA TORRE

SAM MILBY
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