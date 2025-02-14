Philmar Alipayo surprises Andi Eigenmann with bouquet of flowers, 'puso ng saging'

Champion surfer Philmar Alipayo gifts fiancee Andi Eigenmann a bouquet of flowers made with puso ng saging. The celebrity couple was recently involved in a viral online rift that alluded to cheating. They have since patched things up.

MANILA, Philippines — Champion surfer Philmar Alipayo surprised his fiancée Andi Eigenmann with a bouquet of flowers with a surprising twist this Valentine's Day.

On his Instagram account, Philmar posted a video wherein he got a “puso ng saging” from a tree and decorated it with flowers.

"Bahala saging basta kinasing-kasing," Philmar captioned his post, referring to the Bisaya word for heart.

Philmar revealed that all is well between him and Andi after their series of social media posts sparked separation rumors.

To put an end to the viral rift, Philmar shared a video with Andi and their daughter.

"It all went way (too) far and should have been handled in private," Philmar captioned the post.

"Ok na kami sanan ok ra kami," he added.

Philmar and Andi sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Andi then denied cheating allegations involving her fiancé. She also clarified her earlier posts, which some online users thought were alluding to infidelity.

Meanwhile, veteran actors Rosemarie Gil and Eddie Mesa visited Andi and her children in Siargao.

Andi shared photos of her grandparents with her and her kids in a series of Instagram stories.

“Mama & Papa walking the streets of my neighborhood,” she wrote.

