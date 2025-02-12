Derek Ramsay backs friend in viral Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo rift

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Derek Ramsay expressed his frustration at Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo for failing to apologize to their friend Pernilla Sjoo after the latter was dragged into the celebrity couple's viral rift.

A few days ago, Andi and Philmar both posted Instagram stories that alluded to Philmar cheating after getting a tattoo with a close friend.

Andi followed up by clarifying that Philmar never cheated on her. The actress said that she had attempted to reach out to the person who got a matching tattoo with her fiance, but she never got a response.

"[The] post was to just show that no normal person with good intentions would think it's okay for a 'friend' to encourage someone else's husband to do this without considering the partner's feelings, especially after I told her that even if we are in a bad fight, I would always want and choose to be okay with my husband because he is my family," Andi said.

Hours after the viral rift, Philmar said that he and Andi had patched things up between them in a video, admitting that they should have handled the issue in private.

Despite no mention of names by either Andi and Philmar, online users tracked down the alleged friend involved to a Swedish photographer and athlete named Pernilla Sjoo who has been living in Siargao for over a decade now.

WATCH: Derek Ramsay defends friend Pernilla Sjoo amid viral Andi Eigenmann-Philmar Alipayo issue

Pernilla has made friends with a number of Filipino celebrities over the years, including Andi and Philmar, as well as Derek, who quickly came to her defense on social media after people began bashing Pernilla. He said that Pernilla has deactivated her social media accounts, refuting the alleged posts she made right after the issue blew up.

In a video call with talent manager and showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz — which Ogie later posted on YouTube — Derek pointed out that he and his wife Ellen Adarna are friends with Pernilla.

According to Derek, Pernilla is keeping her privacy at the moment with her longtime boyfriend (also based in Siargao), following the online backlash.

While admitting his defensive remarks for Pernilla were out of intense concern, Derek said Pernilla had no ill intentions in getting matching tattoos with Philmar.

The actor said Andi should not have posted about the couple's issue in public, given her popularity and influence, and instead, the actress should have directly approached Philmar about it.

What aggravated Derek further was Philmar admitting he patched things up with Andi and should have handled it privately, without addressing Pernilla's involvement.

"Why don't you have the decency to show some respect to Pernilla and clear her name?" Derek said, adding that Pernilla felt bad about the tattoo incident and had reached out to him.

Derek pointed out that Pernilla proved herself a good friend to Philmar by listening to all his problems multiple times.

"You think a post saying, 'Hey okay na kami ni Andi' [is enough], hindi [okay] si Pernilla. She's crying her heart out every day. She's a very private person. Her mental health is so affected," he shared.

The actor said that as a result of the issue, Pernilla might be investigated if her permanent residency in the Philippines is legitimate.

"It's irresponsible posting. Don't act on emotion, think before you speak or act, because the repercussions can be so big," Derek told Ogie.

"I wish Philmar would have the balls to be a man, magpakalalaki ka, ayusin mo ang problema mo sa asawa mo," he continued. "Unahin mo 'yan, tama ka diyan, pero 'wag mong bastusin 'yung tao na tumulong sa'yo sa lahat ng problema mo. Ipagtanggol mo 'yung tao."

Derek noted Andi was right to feel angry, but Philmar is 80% at fault for even agreeing to getting matching tattoos with Pernilla and should own up to everything.

In Derek's opinion, Pernilla should sue since she cannot go to work out of fear of being attacked and insulted by fans of Andi and Philmar. The actor said that even Pernilla's boyfriend is having trouble working because he has to look after his partner.

"If may problema ka within your family, handle it in private, because you are going to look stupid at the end of the day when you put this all out and a week later, you'll post a picture [that] you're in paradise with your mahal," Derek said.

The actor said Pernilla was wrong in the tattoo incident even though she was getting it with Philmar as longtime friends. Derek said Pernilla should have approached Andi first.

He advised Pernilla to cut her friendship with Andi and Philmar, which the athlete-photographer is considering, given how the issue has escalated.

"Philmar, magpakalalaki ka. Do what's right man. You've lost a good friend, that's your loss. Still, do what's right," Derek ended. "Grow some balls. 'Di kita kaaway. Just grow some balls."

Andi and Philmar are based in Siargao and are parents to Lilo and Koa, as well as Ellie, Andi's daughter with actor Jake Ejercito.

The couple got engaged in 2020 and intended to wed in 2024, but plans were postponed following the death of Andi's mother, actress Jaclyn Jose.

Derek married Ellen in November and are co-parenting Elias, Ellen's son with John Lloyd Cruz. Last October, Ellen gave birth to her first child with Derek. — Video from Ogie Diaz's YouTube channel

