Dingdong Dantes on 2025 elections: Letâ€™s be more discerning, look beyond fanfare

Dingdong Dantes on 2025 elections: Let’s be more discerning, look beyond fanfare

As chairman of AKTOR: League of Filipino Actors, Dingdong Dantes shares that this 2025 will be a big year for the organization.

As the official campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections begins, the presence of entertainment personalities in the political arena will be more visible — whether as candidates, endorsers or performers.

In past election cycles, Dingdong Dantes, who once served as commisioner-at-large at the National Youth Commission, has figured in discussions and wish lists of potential candidates from showbiz.

When asked about online comments suggesting that he should or could have thrown his hat into the political ring, Dingdong laughingly reacted to a STAR question, “Let’s not bring the focus back to me. Let’s talk about those who are currently in the race. They are the ones with the eagerness, drive and passion. They are the ones willing to take the risk and fully commit to this very difficult responsibility.

“The real question is, what are their true intentions? How pure are their intentions and how capable are they? That’s what really matters. It’s really about them.

“Again, of course, everything is in the hands of the voters. I just hope we all become more discerning and look beyond all the fanfare. That’s the most important thing.

“Do your research, find out if these people are truly deserving, whether artista or not.”

Dingdong and his wife, Marian Rivera, have their own checklist for selecting the country’s next leaders.

“No. 1, the integrity of the candidate. No. 2 is their track record. And No. 3, their empathy for the people,”

Despite past speculations about offers to run for public office, Dingdong said, “There are still many things I’m doing that, I think, require my full attention and I will go where I am needed.

“Like right now, it’s very clear that my role as an actor is there, there’s a lot more to do as an actor, my role as a father and husband,” he said.

DINGDONG'S FACEBOOK PAG Dingdong is one of the adopted and honorary members of the PMA Class 2000 Sanghaya.

Besides, public service can be carried out through other means.

Dingdong, who is a Lieutenant Commander in the Philippine Navy Reserve, said, “In fact, my involvement with the AFP that’s public service already, so regardless of the magnitude, for me, it’s really how you do it. Kumbaga kung paano mo na ma-manage yung oras mo sa pag-gawa nito and your commitment.

“Dito kasi sa pagiging reservist kahit papaano, it’s not a full-time thing. Kumbaga nagagawa ko siya ng maayos and manageable that’s why I’m committed to this.”

The Kapuso primetime king also sees AKTOR: League of Filipino Actors as a way to contribute to society.

“What we do in AKTOR, as part of the community of actors, is also a form of public service. I’m happy focusing on these things, knowing that I can execute them properly,” he said.

As chairman of AKTOR, Dingdong shared that this 2025 will be a big year for the organization.

According to him, “2025 will be a very busy and significant year for AKTOR because we will be launching our biggest project to date — the AKTOR database, among many others. We are focusing on three pillars that define what it means to be a proud AKTOR. Our vision is that when someone says ‘AKTOR,’ it means being a paragon of professionalism, a nation builder and a community champion.”

“To strengthen the community, AKTOR will enhance its welfare programs in collaboration with MOWELFUND and PhilHealth.

“The Konsulta program is something that we will all have to look into dahil libre to na makukuha natin and not so many people know about this yet. If you are part of the organization, we will administer all of these for you.

“The benefits right now, nasa P1,700 per person, per year, we are able to administer that through the organization, among many others.”

He continued, “We will also have HMO package na hindi natin nakukuha because we are freelance workers. Things like these we are able to provide for our members, either for free or at a minimal cost.”

AKTOR is also prioritizing education, with former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio pushing for stronger learning initiatives.

“Ma’am Charo, being one of our board advisers, is advocating for a stronger educational component in AKTOR. Because of course, if you want to be a proud actor, you have to be a proud professional also and proud performer.”

They will offer various modules to upskill actors and additionally, efforts are underway to work with an academic institution for the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEAP), providing members who have not completed college with an opportunity to earn a degree.

Lastly, Dingdong is proud to share about the upcoming AKTOR Database, which aims to connect Filipino actors with opportunities worldwide. It will be similar to a Linkedin account and the actor will be the architect of the page.

“This will serve as every AKTOR member’s calling card worldwide. Of course, globalized na lahat pagdating sa exposure ng actors, performers, as well as opportunities. Suddenly, we get cast in different streaming platforms and films. We want to expand on that,” Dingdong said.

“The goal is to have on board all the working actors in the Philippines, not just here in Metro Manila but also regionally. This will be collaboration with existing studios and management agencies.”