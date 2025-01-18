^

Entertainment

Maris Racal breaks social media hiatus with ‘healing’ song

Lyka Nicart - The Philippine Star
January 18, 2025 | 12:00am
Maris Racal breaks social media hiatus with âhealingâ song
Maris Racal on Perpektong Tao: ‘Writing this song healed me in ways I never thought possible.’

MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal is coming back stronger with new music after keeping a low profile following her widely talked about “cheating” controversy with onscreen partner Anthony Jennings.

On Thursday, the actress-singer teased her fans with her release, Perpektong Tao, now available on audio-streaming platforms.

“Writing this song healed me in ways I never thought possible,” wrote Maris in an X post alongside photos of her holding on to an edited photo of her appearing in a newspaper headline alongside her song title.

Part of the lyrics goes: “Dumating ang takipsilim/ Ang lamig bigla, padilim na nga/ Nabuking ang mga lihim/ Ngiti’y nawala, na parang bula/ Ganun ’pag lumabas ang katotohanan/ Ang bilis, ‘di mo na mapipigilan/ Nagising sa panaginip/ Nakatulala, nagkapakatanga.”

As of writing, Perpektong Tao has entered the Top 3 of iTunes Philippines chart.

Meanwhile, some fans of Maris believe the song is referencing the aftermath of her most recent issue.

To recall, Maris and Anthony, dubbed by fans as MaThon, made showbiz headlines in December last year when the actor’s ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva exposed the loveteam’s alleged affair, sharing intimate private exchanges between the two via Instagram stories.

Maris then took a social media break amid the controversy, and later on issued a public apology, promising fans that she will continue to move forward despite the brouhaha.

Anthony also briefly spoke up about the issue in a 22-second video, offering his apologies over the pain he caused Jamela and Maris.

The two later made their first public appearance at a mall fan event for their action series “Incognito” now streaming on Netflix.

