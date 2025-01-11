^

Netflix sets July release for 'My Melody & Kuromi' series

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 3:05pm
My Melody & Kuromi
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix is releasing a stop-motion animated series about beloved Sanrio characters, My Melody and Kuromi, this July.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi, respectively.

The "My Melody & Kuromi" will take audiences on an adventure to the characters' whimsical home in Mariland, as briefly seen in a teaser by the streaming platform.

My Melody debuted in 1975 as a straightforward, cheerful girl who cares deeply for her younger brother and enjoys baking cookies with her mother. A half a century later, she is still adored by fans.

WATCH: 'My Melody & Kuromi' to stream on Netflix

Her self-proclaimed rival, Kuromi, debuted in 2005 as a feminine troublemaker, growing in popularity and even ranked in the Top 3 Sanrio characters last year.

"Pui Pui Molcar" creator Tomoki Misato directs the series on a script by Shuko Nemoto written during the pandemic. This is production studio's Toruku first atttempt at a stop-motion animation series.

"This momentous project motivated all of us to come together, take on various challenges, and push the envelope with stop-motion," said Misato. "I hope everyone will enjoy this exciting story set in our handcrafted Mariland, the thrilling action that pushes the limits of stop-motion, and, of course, the cute and dynamic characters."

Nemoto added the project is filled with love for My Melody's world still beloved by people of all ages, "I believe everyone, from adults to children, will have favorite scenes and lines." — Video from Netflix Asia's YouTube channel

