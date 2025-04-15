Pilita Corrales peacefully died in her sleep â€” Jackie Lou Blanco, Monching

^

Pilita Corrales peacefully died in her sleep — Jackie Lou Blanco, Monching

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 9:46am
Pilita Corrales

MANILA, Philippines — "Asia's Queen of Songs" Pilita Corrales peacefully died in her sleep with no lingering illness. 

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Pilita's children Jackie Lou Blanco and Ramon Christopher "Monching" Gutierrez said that they are grateful that their mother didn't struggle in her last days. 

“She died in her sleep, actually — which I am very thankful for. Because hindi na nahirapan. Hindi [siya] na-hospital, hindi siya lingering illness, 'di ba? So, parang sa akin, okay na ‘yun," Jackie said. 

When asked if Pilita has a lingering illness, the siblings said she always had a heart problem and memory loss.

“Mommy always had a heart problem ever since,” Jackie said. 

“Lately, ‘yung memory, pero health-wise, okay naman siya," Ramon added. 

Jackie said that they didn't opt  to probe the exact death of Pilita. 

“But we don’t know if she had a heart attack during her sleep. I mean, I don’t know. I mean, and it doesn’t matter na naman if that’s the ano. Hindi na namin inalam," she said. 

Jackie and Ramon said that they were informed of Pilita's death at around 2 am on April 12 from her husband Carlos Lopez. 

Jackie said that she will continue to honor her mother by the way she worked and lived. 

Pilita died last Saturday. She was 85. Her cremated remains will be in Heritage Park, Taguig until Wednesday, April 16.

RELATEDCelebrities pay tribute to Pilita Corrales

Recommended
