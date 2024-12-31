^

Entertainment

Jason Momoa going from Aquaman to Lobo for DC

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 31, 2024 | 12:01pm
Jason Momoa going from Aquaman to Lobo for DC
Composite photos of actor Jason Momoa and DC Comics character Lobo
Getty Images via AFP / Amy Sussman, DC Comics

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Jason Momoa confirmed he will take on the role of comic book character Lobo, stepping away from the previous DC character he portrayed Aquaman.

Momoa announced the news on Instagram by sharing an interview quote he previously said about his interest in Lobo.

"I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but [Lobo] was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, 'Hello? It’s the perfect role,'" Momoa said then.

At the time Momoa said DC had not called him for for an audition, but that may have changed as the actor captioned the post with "They called."

Despite being well-received as Aquaman, Momoa has long been linked to play Lobo ever since the pandemic, recent releases, and executive changes caused DC to change strategies.

 

Who is Lobo? The comic book character is a choatic anti-hero and bounty hunter from the planet Czarnia with super strength and regenerative abilities. created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen and debuted in the June 1983 issue of "Omega Men #3."

Lobo will appear in DC's upcoming film "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" fronted by "House of the Dragon" star Milly Alcock, with shooting set to begin next month.

Craig Gillespie will direct the film on a script by Ana Nogueira, with Matthias Schoenaerts and Eve Ridley also in the cast.

Momoa's two "Aquaman" movies grossed a total of $1.591 billion (P92 billion) and is also known for starring in "Game of Thrones," "Dune," "Fast X," "Conan the Barbarian," "Sweet Girl," "Baywatch: Hawaii," and "Stargate Atlantis."

He will next be seen in two films next year, "A Minecraft Movie" with Jack Black and animated film "Animal Friends" in an ensemble cast led by Ryan Reynolds.

RELATED: WATCH: Jason Momoa, Jack Black in 'Minecraft' teaser trailer

DC COMICS

JASON MOMOA

LOBO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DongYan celebrates 10 years of marriage with renewal of vows

DongYan celebrates 10 years of marriage with renewal of vows

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows, a touching moment witnessed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes renew wedding vows

Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes renew wedding vows

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes renewed their vows a decade after they tied the knot in the same church in...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Mike Tuviera came up with a provocative winner of a film

How Mike Tuviera came up with a provocative winner of a film

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Be warned: in this article, I will gush about the Metro Manila Film Festival 2024 entry “The Kingdom,” which was...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Uninvited&rsquo; keeps viewers engaged

‘Uninvited’ keeps viewers engaged

By Leah C. Salterio | 16 hours ago
The last time viewers saw Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos in an off-beat role on the big screen was when she played a serial...
Entertainment
fbtw
MMFF execom clarifies Eugene Domingo viral video

MMFF execom clarifies Eugene Domingo viral video

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
The Executive Committee of the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival clarified that a viral video featuring Eugene Domingo was not...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yearend report: Celebrity breakups this 2024

Yearend report: Celebrity breakups this 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Philstar.com lists down showbiz couples who have decided to part ways this year. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Wicked' overtakes 'Mamma Mia' as top stage musical adaptation

'Wicked' overtakes 'Mamma Mia' as top stage musical adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
"Wicked" is now the highest-grossing film adaptation of a stage musical after reaching $634 million (P36.66 billion)...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yoo Yeon-seok, Chae Soo-bin win Best Couple award

Yoo Yeon-seok, Chae Soo-bin win Best Couple award

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
"When The Phone Rings" stars Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin won several awards including Best Couple at the 2024 MBC...
Entertainment
fbtw
Enrique Gil to produce more movies after MMFF entry 'Strange Frequencies'

Enrique Gil to produce more movies after MMFF entry 'Strange Frequencies'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil revealed he will focus more on producing new films rather than acting following his MMFF...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with