Jason Momoa going from Aquaman to Lobo for DC

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Jason Momoa confirmed he will take on the role of comic book character Lobo, stepping away from the previous DC character he portrayed Aquaman.

Momoa announced the news on Instagram by sharing an interview quote he previously said about his interest in Lobo.

"I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but [Lobo] was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, 'Hello? It’s the perfect role,'" Momoa said then.

At the time Momoa said DC had not called him for for an audition, but that may have changed as the actor captioned the post with "They called."

Despite being well-received as Aquaman, Momoa has long been linked to play Lobo ever since the pandemic, recent releases, and executive changes caused DC to change strategies.

Who is Lobo? The comic book character is a choatic anti-hero and bounty hunter from the planet Czarnia with super strength and regenerative abilities. created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen and debuted in the June 1983 issue of "Omega Men #3."

Lobo will appear in DC's upcoming film "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" fronted by "House of the Dragon" star Milly Alcock, with shooting set to begin next month.

Craig Gillespie will direct the film on a script by Ana Nogueira, with Matthias Schoenaerts and Eve Ridley also in the cast.

Momoa's two "Aquaman" movies grossed a total of $1.591 billion (P92 billion) and is also known for starring in "Game of Thrones," "Dune," "Fast X," "Conan the Barbarian," "Sweet Girl," "Baywatch: Hawaii," and "Stargate Atlantis."

He will next be seen in two films next year, "A Minecraft Movie" with Jack Black and animated film "Animal Friends" in an ensemble cast led by Ryan Reynolds.

