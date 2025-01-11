Jim Carrey relishes playing 2 characters in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian-actor Jim Carrey is showing no signs of retiring just yet after returning for the third "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie where he portrays two characters.

The "Sonic" films are the only movie projects Carrey has done in the last five years, with hints of retirement in between releases.

In an interview, though, Carrey stressed that he never left the "Sonic" universe.

"Where else would I go? The Sonic universe is all encompassing. Only a fool would try to quantify it," said the actor, paraphrasing Carl Sagan's iconic excerpt from "Pale Blue Dot."

Carrey reprises his role of Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik in the latest entry and also plays his grandfater Gerald, head of Project Shadow, which leads to the creation of the character voiced by newcomer Keanu Reeves.

For the comedian, both Robotniks are quite similar as "the apple doesn't rot far from the tree."

Related: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' trailer pits heroes against Keanu Reeves' Shadow

"Gerald and Ivo share that unbreakable bond of familial darkness that all of us are so familiar with at the holidays," Carrey said, explaining both have experience with abandonment.

Still, Carrey was delighted to play two Robotniks, quipping that was so until he realized he was doing twice the work for the same pay so he suggested getting paid more chaos emeralds next time.

The actor ended by saying playing Robotnik was fun because the best reason for it is being grumpy at work.

"How many of us want to do that? It's fun to let loose, being an obstreperous, bloviating bag of narcissistic ill wind. Works great in the movies. Not so much in real life," Carrey finished.

RELATED: Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres mark historic wins at Golden Globes 2025