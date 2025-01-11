^

Entertainment

Jim Carrey relishes playing 2 characters in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 9:40am
Jim Carrey relishes playing 2 characters in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'
Jim Carrey at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2.'
AFP / Chris Delmas

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian-actor Jim Carrey is showing no signs of retiring just yet after returning for the third "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie where he portrays two characters.

The "Sonic" films are the only movie projects Carrey has done in the last five years, with hints of retirement in between releases.

In an interview, though, Carrey stressed that he never left the "Sonic" universe.

"Where else would I go? The Sonic universe is all encompassing. Only a fool would try to quantify it," said the actor, paraphrasing Carl Sagan's iconic excerpt from "Pale Blue Dot."

Carrey reprises his role of Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik in the latest entry and also plays his grandfater Gerald, head of Project Shadow, which leads to the creation of the character voiced by newcomer Keanu Reeves.

For the comedian, both Robotniks are quite similar as "the apple doesn't rot far from the tree."

Related: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' trailer pits heroes against Keanu Reeves' Shadow

"Gerald and Ivo share that unbreakable bond of familial darkness that all of us are so familiar with at the holidays," Carrey said, explaining both have experience with abandonment.

Still, Carrey was delighted to play two Robotniks, quipping that was so until he realized he was doing twice the work for the same pay so he suggested getting paid more chaos emeralds next time.

The actor ended by saying playing Robotnik was fun because the best reason for it is being grumpy at work.

"How many of us want to do that? It's fun to let loose, being an obstreperous, bloviating bag of narcissistic ill wind. Works great in the movies. Not so much in real life," Carrey finished.

RELATED: Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres mark historic wins at Golden Globes 2025

DR. EGGMAN

EGGMAN

JIM CARREY

SONIC

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dani Barretto is setting the best example for siblings and mom Marjorie

Dani Barretto is setting the best example for siblings and mom Marjorie

By MJ Marfori | 11 hours ago
They say fortune favors the bold and this 2025, Dani Barretto is entering the year with a bang!
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Sandejas Sings about saving LDR in a happy, hopeful way

Paolo Sandejas Sings about saving LDR in a happy, hopeful way

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas has given his two cents on how to save a long-distance relationship, or LDR, in the single,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Global boy group search &lsquo;Be the Next: 9 Dreamers&rsquo; premieres on TV5

Global boy group search ‘Be the Next: 9 Dreamers’ premieres on TV5

11 hours ago
This February, the biggest K-pop stars and makers, together with the Kapatid network, will finally open the doors to “Be...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto bares real reason why he didn't join family's political clan
play

Vic Sotto bares real reason why he didn't join family's political clan

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Vic Sotto revealed why he has no plans of entering politics. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins among celebrities to lose homes in LA fires

Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins among celebrities to lose homes in LA fires

By Andrew Marszal | 23 hours ago
Film and television stars are among hundreds of people who have lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires that have ravaged...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inigo Pascual, family evacuate from Los Angeles home amid wildfires

Inigo Pascual, family evacuate from Los Angeles home amid wildfires

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Filipino singer-actor Inigo Pascual is among the celebrities who evacuated from their homes in Los Angeles as wildfires...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Buhay na totoo&rsquo;: Coco Martin talks about luck from devotion to Black Nazarene

‘Buhay na totoo’: Coco Martin talks about luck from devotion to Black Nazarene

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Coco Martin’s devotion traces back more than a decade ago at a time when he was earnestly praying for a job, any job,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Moira Dela Torre releases new album, 'I&rsquo;m Okay'

Moira Dela Torre releases new album, 'I’m Okay'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre released her new album, “I’m Okay,” to the delight of her fans. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis afraid of daughters having boyfriends like him

Paolo Contis afraid of daughters having boyfriends like him

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis admitted that he has fears for his daughter meeting someone like him in the future. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with