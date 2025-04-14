Janine Gutierrez's rumored boyfriend Jericho Rosales pays tribute to Pilita Corrales

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamiya actor Jericho Rosales paid tribute to the late Pilita Corrales who died last Saturday.

Jericho is the rumored boyfriend of Pilita's grand daughter Janine Gutierrez.

In his Instagram account, Jericho posted a photo of Pilita.

"Big hugs to the family of a legend and most beloved singer of my mother. Her songs went beyond memory," Jericho wrote.

"It was a great honor to have met her. Maraming-maraming salamat po," he added.

Janine commented on Jericho's post.

"Thank you ba," Janine wrote with three white heart emojis.

"Thank you Echo," Pilita's daughter Jackie Lou Blanco also commented.

Janine confirmed Pilita's passing in her Facebook page last Saturday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mami and mamita, Pilita Corrales," Janine wrote on Facebook. She did not disclose the cause of Pilita's death.

Pilita Garrido Corrales was born on Aug. 22, 1939 to parents Jose Corrales and Maria Garrido in Lahug, Cebu City.

