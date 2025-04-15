Alden Richards already 'taken' â€” reports

Alden Richards already 'taken' — reports

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Alden Richards is rumored to be now in a relationship.

According to a report by Salve Asis in Pilipino Star Ngayon, Alden is currently in a relationship with an entrepreneur.

The girl reportedly attended the fun run organized by Alden's group for the benefit of the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (Mowelfund).

Alden invited attendees of the event for their health and to help movie workers.

Recently, Alden revealed that he is set to pursue his long-time dream of becoming a pilot this year.

During the contract signing between his company, Myriad Entertainment, and the Viva Group of Companies, Alden shared that he received a scholarship offer from an aviation school in Clark, Pampanga.

“Right now, siguro pwede ko nang i-share na meron pong nag-ooffer since I’ve been very vocal about being a pilot so there’s been an aviation school in Clark that offered a scholarship to me to be a pilot,” he said.

