Vic Sotto bares real reason why he didn't join family's political clan

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Vic Sotto revealed why he has no plans of entering politics.

During the recent media conference of his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entry “The Kingdom,” Vic said joining politics is not in his personality.

“Lalong ayoko. Ever since, time immemorial, talagang people are asking me if I want to run for this, run for that. Wala e. Wala sa personalidad ko,” he said.

Vic said politics is in his blood but his grandfathers, brother and son are the ones with guts to become public servants.

“Maybe it is in my blood because of my lolo Vicente Sotto was a senator and his brother Filemon was a senator also,” he said.

“Ang nakamana sa amin no'n is my brother Tito at sa mga anak ko si Vico. Nasa personality nila 'yung mga public figure, public servant,” he added. — Video by Deni Bernardo

