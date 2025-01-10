^

Entertainment

Vic Sotto bares real reason why he didn't join family's political clan

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Vic Sotto revealed why he has no plans of entering politics.

During the recent media conference of his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entry “The Kingdom,” Vic said joining politics is not in his personality.

“Lalong ayoko. Ever since, time immemorial, talagang people are asking me if I want to run for this, run for that. Wala e. Wala sa personalidad ko,” he said. 

Vic said politics is in his blood but his grandfathers, brother and son are the ones with guts to become public servants.

“Maybe it is in my blood because of my lolo Vicente Sotto was a senator and his brother Filemon was a senator also,” he said. 

“Ang nakamana sa amin no'n is my brother Tito at sa mga anak ko si Vico. Nasa personality nila 'yung mga public figure, public servant,” he added. — Video by Deni Bernardo

RELATED:  'Walang masamang tinapay': Vic Sotto remains friends with GMA Network

POLITICS

VIC SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Darryl Yap reacts to cyber libel cases&nbsp;filed by Vic Sotto

Darryl Yap reacts to cyber libel cases filed by Vic Sotto

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 hours ago
Darryl Yap has issued a statement following news of the 19 counts of Cyber Libel issued against him by actor-host Vic So...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto files 19 counts of cyber libel vs Darryl Yap
play

Vic Sotto files 19 counts of cyber libel vs Darryl Yap

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Veteran actor Vic Sotto formally filed 19 counts of cyber libel against controversial director Darryl Yap in Muntinlupa Regional...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is it hard to the love the Philippines? Vic Sotto, Piolo Pascual weigh in

Is it hard to the love the Philippines? Vic Sotto, Piolo Pascual weigh in

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
The stars of Metro Manila Film Festival 2024 entry "The Kingdom" had differing opinions on whether it is hard to love the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rico Blanco, BINI Maloi spotted together in La Union

Rico Blanco, BINI Maloi spotted together in La Union

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Rico Blanco and BINI Maloi were spotted together in La Union. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rufa Mae Quinto quips avoiding 'nego-go-gosyo' after posting P1.7M bail
play

Rufa Mae Quinto quips avoiding 'nego-go-gosyo' after posting P1.7M bail

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto expressed gratitude for freedom after posting nearly P2 million in bail following her surrender...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celebrities flee Los Angeles fires as Hollywood events scrapped

Celebrities flee Los Angeles fires as Hollywood events scrapped

By Andrew Marszal | 23 hours ago
Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the swanky Pacific Palisades area while other infernos sprang up across the north of Los...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Batang Quiapo' by Black Nazarene devotee Coco Martin marks 2nd anniversary in time for Traslacion 2025

'Batang Quiapo' by Black Nazarene devotee Coco Martin marks 2nd anniversary in time for Traslacion 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” opened the New Year with a bang as it marks another milestone with its 100th week...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto shares why son Vico Sotto chose politics over showbiz
play

Vic Sotto shares why son Vico Sotto chose politics over showbiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Vic Sotto is one proud father to his son, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto to file charges vs Darryl Yap over 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

Vic Sotto to file charges vs Darryl Yap over 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Vic Sotto is set to file charges against controversial director Darry Yap. 
Entertainment
fbtw
The Future is bright for FranSeth

The Future is bright for FranSeth

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Following their big-screen debut via the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival entry “My Future You,” it’s safe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with