Vic Sotto files 19 counts of cyber libel vs Darry Yap

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 11:54am
Vic Sotto at his filing of 19 counts of cyber libel against Darryl Yap.
The STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Vic Sotto formally filed 19 counts of cyberlibel against controversial director Darryl Yap in Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court earlier today. 

Vic was accompanied by his wife Pauleen Luna and his legal counsel Atty. Enrique "Buko" dela Cruz. 

“Labing siyam na beses po na nagpahayag o nagpost ng mapanirang imputation ‘yung respondent kaya po 19 counts,” Dela Cruz said in an interview with the media.

"Bawat post na mapanira ay isang count," he added. 

When asked for those people who shared Darryl's post, Dela Cruz said that those will be filed with separate complaints. 

"May hiwalay na kaso para doon, 'yon po 'yung Writ of Habeas Data na nauna na naming na-ifile. Hinihintay na lang namin ang utos ng korte kung ito ay kinakatigan o hindi," Dela Cruz said. 

"Pero sa kasong criminal, ang may kaso lang dito ay si Mr. Darryl Yap," he added. 

Vic filed the complaint after he was mentioned in the trailer of Darryl’s upcoming movie “The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma.” 

