Queens on the floor: Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre sizzle at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Former teen queens Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre owned the red carpet and the night of the ABS-CBN Ball 2025.

The two contemporaries slayed their gowns and moment at last night’s ball held in Solaire North in Quezon City.

Kathryn came in a splendid Anthony Ramirez number.

“Spring ring, ring… The #ABSCBNBall2025 is here!” the box-office actress wrote on Instagram.

Nadine, meanwhile, wore a structured gown by seasoned designer Rajo Laurel. The pattern on the dress was reminiscent of the ocean, an apt theme for the Siargao-based actress.

The ABS-CBN Ball 2025 is held for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Foundation.

