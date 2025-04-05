^

Queens on the floor: Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre sizzle at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 11:20am
Queens on the floor: Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre sizzle at ABS-CBN Ball 2025
ABS-CBN stars (from left) Nadine Lustre and Kathryn Bernardo
Philstar.com / Geraldine Santos, Kathryn Bernardo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former teen queens Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre owned the red carpet and the night of the ABS-CBN Ball 2025. 

The two contemporaries slayed their gowns and moment at last night’s ball held in Solaire North in Quezon City. 

Kathryn came in a splendid Anthony Ramirez number. 

“Spring ring, ring… The #ABSCBNBall2025 is here!” the box-office actress wrote on Instagram. 

Nadine, meanwhile, wore a structured gown by seasoned designer Rajo Laurel. The pattern on the dress was reminiscent of the ocean, an apt theme for the Siargao-based actress. 

The ABS-CBN Ball 2025 is held for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Foundation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadine)

RELATED: KimPau, SueDom: Reel and real-life couples grace ABS-CBN Ball 2025

ABS-CBN BALL

KATHRYN BERNARDO

NADINE LUSTRE
