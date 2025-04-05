^

Look: Dolly de Leon in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 1st images

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 12:30pm
Look: Dolly de Leon in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 1st images
Dolly de Leon (left) in "Nine Perfect Strangers"
Hulu via CreaZion Studios

BETTMERALP, Switzerland — Streaming service Hulu released the first images for the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers," which has Dolly de Leon joining the cast.

The series, starring Nicole Kidman, is based on the 2018 book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It premiered in 2021 and was renewed for a second season two years later.

Kidman portrays Russian guru Masha Dmitrichenko who founded a wellness resort in California. For the second season, she will invite a different set of nine new strangers to wellness retreat this time in the Austrian Alps.

"Over the course of a week, Masha takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself," goes the show's second season synopsis.

De Leon's character is named Agnes, and accompanying her as newcomers are Christine Baranski, Mark Strong, Henry Golding, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin, Lucas Englander, and Lena Olin.

The second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers" will premiere on Hulu this May 21 with two episodes followed by weekly releases.

