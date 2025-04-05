Lenten musical opens to rave reviews

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) successfully opened The Corner Studio's Lenten musical, "Pilato."

Written and directed by Eldrin Veloso, the two-act musical afforded viewers a more in-depth understanding of one of history's controversial figures. Though a slow burn in the first half, the narrative accelerates in the remaining half.

Act 1 shows the circumstances that led Pontius Pilate to Judea, the political climate of the time, the living conditions of the Israelites, and the power struggle between political and religious congregations (Sanhedrin, Pharisees, etc) against emissaries from the Roman emperor.

Act 2 begins with Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem, unto the judgment seat that leads to His crucifixion.

As a musical, the sung parts were essayed well, notably that of Josepo (Onyl Torres), whose powerful voice and temperament encapsulates the narrative's moral dilemma - at times engulfing the voice of Jerome Ferguson, who's playing the titular character. While the company/chorus lends an able support all throughout.

The presence of details like unleavened bread in the Passover scenes point to the historical references in the material. Biblical references, on the other hand, are inserted as part of dialogue. For instance, the parable of the withered fig tree is juxtaposed with Pilate's wife Procla (Christy Lagapa) and her miscarriage.

Publius, played to the hilt by Marit Samson, offers some of the musical's lighter moments. Her comedic timing makes the audience break into laughter, especially in her "marites" spiel.

Another powerful voice is that of Caiaphas (Jeremy Manite), whose sound soars even with technical glitches in his lapel mic. In an argumentative scene with Nicodemus (Darwin Lomentigar), the latter is to be commended with his perfectly-phrased and well enunciated repartee.

Theater veteran Noel Rayos portrays Christ with grace and quiet strength; singing his songs with heartfelt intensity. Kudos too to Tsard Chua, whose scenography came up with fabulous sets and costumes.

As the musical begins and ends with the query, "What is the truth?," director Velaso suggests that critical thinking starts with asking the right questions.

"Pilato" runs at the Peta Theater Center from April 4, 5, 6 and from April 11, 12, and 13. For ticket inquiries, simply get in touch with pilato.helixpay.ph.