^

Entertainment

Sharon Cuneta to debut sexier body at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 10:26am
Sharon Cuneta to debut sexier body at ABS-CBN Ball 2025
Sharon Cuneta as seen on her Instagram post on February 28, 2025.
Sharon Cuneta via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta will attend the ABS-CBN Ball for the first time. 

In her Instagram account, Sharon said that she's always invited to attend the event, but couldn't make it because she was conscious of her body.

"On April 4, I am attending the ABS-CBN BALL for the first time, ever. I was always invited, but could never come because I didn’t feel like it. I was always so fat," she said. 

"Nothing wrong with that per se, but I just never felt like my best self. So now that I do, am joining my Kapamilya!!! Finally!!! Yehey!!! Thank You Lord!!!" she added. 

In another Instagram post, Sharon flaunts her slimmer figure. 

"Have a great evening, everyone," she captioned the post. 

RELATED‘Moved to tears’: Sharon Cuneta back to small-medium size after losing weight

ABS-CBN BALL

SHARON CUNETA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heart Evangelista reacts to being Milan Fashion Week 2025 top performer with Pia Wurtzbach
play
Exclusive

Heart Evangelista reacts to being Milan Fashion Week 2025 top performer with Pia Wurtzbach

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
At the recent first anniversary of Filipino cosmetics brand Absidy in Makati City, Heart exclusively told Philstar.com her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino apologizes to doctor ex-boyfriend; shares courtship, relationship details

Kris Aquino apologizes to doctor ex-boyfriend; shares courtship, relationship details

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Kris posted a series of art cards detailing her two new autoimmune diseases, now totalling to nine, and her thoughts and feelings...
Entertainment
fbtw
Erap, Charo, Laurice, Lav lead FDCP&rsquo;s 2025 Parangal ng Sining honorees

Erap, Charo, Laurice, Lav lead FDCP’s 2025 Parangal ng Sining honorees

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Former President and action star Joseph Ejercito Estrada, veteran actress and ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio, director...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is David Licauco ready to court Barbie Forteza?

Is David Licauco ready to court Barbie Forteza?

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
In the spirit of fun, let me share my crazy thoughts about the latest showbiz headlines.
Entertainment
fbtw
Dylan Menor is now a full-fledged recording artist

Dylan Menor is now a full-fledged recording artist

By Carlo Orosa | 12 hours ago
Dylan Menor, one of the fastest-rising young stars in Philippine entertainment, is making waves once again with the release...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Binibining Pilipinas 2025 Top 36 official candidates to compete for new Asia-Pacific crown

Binibining Pilipinas 2025 Top 36 official candidates to compete for new Asia-Pacific crown

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) presented to members of the media, the 36 entrants who made it to the official...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joining a fun run? Hannah Pangilinan shares advice
Exclusive

Joining a fun run? Hannah Pangilinan shares advice

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
At a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the opening of the new Polo Ralph Lauren store in Solaire, Pasay City,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hannah Pangilinan invites everyone to join her fun run
Exclusive

Hannah Pangilinan invites everyone to join her fun run

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Called “Just One Fun Run,” the second installment of Hannah’s fun run is slated on July 6.
Entertainment
fbtw
From dress to crop top: Hannah Pangilinan shares styling hacks
Exclusive

From dress to crop top: Hannah Pangilinan shares styling hacks

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
At a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the opening of the new Ralph Lauren store in Solaire, Pasay City, Hannah...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with