Sharon Cuneta to debut sexier body at ABS-CBN Ball 2025

Sharon Cuneta as seen on her Instagram post on February 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta will attend the ABS-CBN Ball for the first time.

In her Instagram account, Sharon said that she's always invited to attend the event, but couldn't make it because she was conscious of her body.

"On April 4, I am attending the ABS-CBN BALL for the first time, ever. I was always invited, but could never come because I didn’t feel like it. I was always so fat," she said.

"Nothing wrong with that per se, but I just never felt like my best self. So now that I do, am joining my Kapamilya!!! Finally!!! Yehey!!! Thank You Lord!!!" she added.

In another Instagram post, Sharon flaunts her slimmer figure.

"Have a great evening, everyone," she captioned the post.

