Bumina-ang clashes with Argentine fighter in ONE Thailand card

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 12:11pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Carlo Bumina-ang will try to make it two wins in a row as he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 30 Saturday in Thailand.

Bumina-ang will take on Argentina’s Mauro Mastromarini in the curtain raiser of the event to be held at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“The Bull”, who is coming off a TKO win over South Korea’s Song Min Jong back in February, will try to keep his momentum rolling against Mastromarini, who won via submission in his latest MMA fight.

But it will not be an easy task for Bumina-ang.

Mastromarini, the 26-year-old slugger out of Buenos Aires, won eight matches via knockout and six by submission. He is holding a 17-4 win-loss record as he makes his ONE Championship debut.

For his part, Bumina-ang, a Team Lakay stalwart, was the first Filipino to win a ONE Championship main roster contract after winning five straight matches in the ONE Friday Fights circuit.

But he absorbed a loss in his first main roster match against known Filipino slayer Enkh Orgil Baatarkhuu.

The Filipino then needed just 53 seconds to defeat Song to get back on track.

Two world championships will be fought for at ONE Fight Night 30.

The lightweight kickboxing world championship will be at stake as Regian Eersel defends his title against Alexis Nicolas.

Roman Kryklia will likewise defend the Muay Thai heavyweight world championship against Lyndon Knowles.

