Jericho, Janine open up about their â€˜unexpected, lightâ€™ relationship

Jericho, Janine open up about their ‘unexpected, light’ relationship

Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez spent Christmas and New Year celebrations together, and they were able to meet each other’s families.

It was in August last year that the actor confirmed that he and Janine are dating.

“It was in my mom’s (Lotlot de Leon) house (Christmas) and in my house during New Year. It was a simple dinner,” shared Janine during a pocket interview for the finale of Dreamscape Entertainment and ABS-CBN series “Lavender Fields.” “My mom was happy that Echo liked her menu. Haha!”

Their glowing aura exuded when they granted the interviews.

“I was with my family. My family is very dysfunctional, so hiwa-hiwalay kami. I have to go there and go there. But fun also. I was with Janine’s family. They invited me over, so I was so happy. Cozy, little family things. (It was) nice to have that feeling of family,” said Echo in a separate chat.

He described Janine’s family as “sweet, very loving, kind, tender, and close.”

“Imperfect just like tayong lahat. But perfect in a way you know because there’s love and acceptance and a family of artists. A mix of people not in the industry but I love her siblings and her parents,” he told The STAR.

What happened between him and Janine was sort of “unexpected,” disclosed Jericho. “You don’t force that. Ako din naman, I don’t force that. Love takes on many different forms and I wasn’t really like expecting naman that Janine and I would meet and started dating and then you know we come to a good place.”

“So parang it’s very light. It’s always been light. That’s what I didn’t expect. Things to be like, ‘Wow, so light and easy and then just breezy, (something) like that.’ So, it’s a nice gift. Appreciate it. One of the best gifts last year.”

Jericho couldn’t help but be proud of Janine’s achievements and lauded how “dedicated and committed” she is to her craft.

“I guess because she came from a line of professional actors, not just professionals but legends in the industry. And she got that discipline and she started late actually but, ‘Wow!’ Her professionalism is so infectious that it was a good start for me kasi kakabalik ko lang ulit.”

“And then, I see how she’s on fire. Talagang aararuhin niya lahat nung roles na darating sa kanya,” said Jericho and added that those are the characteristics that he loves about her. “I love her personality, her as a person. She’s very loving ate. She loves herself. She loves sports. She loves her craft.”

Apart from that, they also share a lot of things in common. “About the craft, films and anything that we can digest in terms of not just content but films and TV and shows and whatever… We really got along. Things are so light, we’re like a team. She’s fun not just on the set but off screen.”

For Janine, it’s Jericho’s loving and caring personality that she appreciated most. “Super maalaga siya. He would always think of the crew, other cast and lahat ng makasalubong niya. Ang liwanag niya lang sa lahat. He is very kind.”

She also cited how Jericho is very supportive of her. “I guess what happened to us was unexpected. At first, we just want to be convincing as co-actors in the show (they played a couple in the series as Tyrone and Iris). We would discuss kung paano namin papagandahin yung scenes. I’m just happy na OK siya as a person and as a co-actor.”

The two also did a workshop together for the series.

“Lavender Fields” is down to its last few episodes. It airs weeknights after “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” and is also streaming on Netflix.

Asked if she manifested love to come into her life last year, Janine said, “Actually my goal was just to love myself. Tapos may dumating. Charot. So, dapat talaga love yourself.”

She also admired how open Jericho is about their relationship. “I’m happy because personally, I was always afraid to speak ever since. Kasi medyo may takot din ako minsan na magsalita but now parang magaan lang lahat. And masaya din pala to share pictures and everything. And share happiness.” Janine confessed that she no longer fears to speak out or express what she wants to say.

Do they see each other as “the one?”

“Grabe naman yung mga tanong. Bago pa lang kami but…,” replied Janine.

Jericho, meanwhile, answered, “I’m not going to avoid your question but I think I’d like to keep it on the fun part na… But you mean like for life and everything? Let’s just put it this way, you don’t hop into like any relationship just for fun. If magunaw yung mundo tomorrow happy ako, yun lang yun. Ganun lang ka-simple.”

After the interviews and when they were about to leave the venue, Jericho was heard calling Janine, “baba.”