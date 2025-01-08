^

'I can do so much more': Jodi Sta. Maria announces showbiz hiatus

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 11:08am
Actress Jodi Sta. Maria
Jodi Sta. Maria via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria announced that she's planning to take a break from showbiz to pursue further education.

During the finale press conference of her ABS-CBN series "Lavender Fields" last Monday, Jodi said that she is enrolling in a master's program in Clinical Psychology this year. 

“This year, I’m taking up my Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology,” Jodi said. 

“Kasi naiisip ko, as a human being, parang I can do so much more. Na parang mayroon pang life outside of (showbiz). Naisip ko na, oo, I’m an actor, but I can put on another hat," she added. 

Jodi also opened up on her dream to make mental health accessible to all. 

“It’s my dream to put up a small center to make mental health accessible to all — hindi lang for people na kaya magbayad, but para sa lahat," she said. 

"'Yung heart ko, from the time I started studying Psychology, when I did acupuncture detox and got my certification there, 'yun talaga nasa heart ko. And God willing, 'yung dream na 'yun will turn into reality,” she added. 

She also said that she enjoys being a student because she learns new things. 

“Nag-eenjoy kasi ako. For some weird reason, I enjoy the feeling of being in a class. Gusto ko 'yung student ako — nakaupo, nakaka-learn ako ng mga bagong things. Parang that sparks joy in my heart. It fascinates me,” she said.

Jodi's "Lavender Fields" will air its final episode on January 24. 

RELATEDJodi Sta. Maria says 'Lavender Fields' her 1st action drama

