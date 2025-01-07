^

Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres mark historic wins at Golden Globes 2025

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 3:55pm
Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres mark historic wins at Golden Globes 2025
Actresses Demi Moore and Fernanda Torres hold up their Golden Globes in the press room after their respective wins
MANILA, Philippines — Actresses Demi Moore and Fernanda Torrres both made history with their respective Best Actress wins at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Moore won her first major acting trophy while counterpart Torres became the first Brazilian in the ceremony's history to win an acting category, over two decades since her mother Fernanda Montenegro became the first Brazilian actor to be nominated.

Moore began her acceptance speech admitting not expecting to win Best Actress - Comedy/Musical for her role in the body horror film "The Substance" despite having acted for the past 45 years, noting it was her first major acting win.

"30 years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a 'popcorn actress' and at that time I made that mean [winning an award] wasn't something I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money but I couldn't be acknowledged... I bought in and I believed that," she said.

The actress added that mindset corroded her over time to the point she almost gave up a few years ago, and during a low point, she received Coralie Fargeat's script for "The Substance," which she described as "bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, and absolutely bonkers."

She went on to thank the director, her co-star Margaret Qualley, her management at Creative Artists Agency, and all her supporters, ending her speech with something she believes her film is imparting.

"In those moments when we don't think we're smart, pretty, skinny, successful, or basically just not enough, I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick'."

"I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and the love that is driving me, for the gift of doing something I love, and being reminded that I do belong," Moore finished.

Moore was involved in a tight category up against fellow Amy Adams from "Nightbitch," Cynthia Erivo from "Wicked," Karla Sofía Gascón from "Emilia Perez," Mikey Madison from "Anora," and Zendaya from "Challengers."

Torres, who won for Brazilian political bio-drama "I'm Still Here," was a surprise victor in a Best Actress - Drama field that included Pamela Anderson from "The Last Showgirl," Angelina Jolie for "Maria," Nicole Kidman for "Babygirl," Tilda Swinton for "The Room Next Door," and Kate Winslet for "Lee."

Like Moore, Torres was not expecting to win and was already glad just being at the ceremony, "This is such an amazing year for female performances, so many actresses here that I admire so much."

After thanking her director Walter Salles, Torres dedicated a portion of her speech to her mother, who appears in "I'm Still Here" as an older version of her character Eunice Paiva.

"You have no idea, she was here 25 years ago and this is like proof that art can endure through life even in (a) difficult moment," Torres said.

The actresses' wins were the sole victories for their respective films as the night was dominated by "Emilia Perez" and "The Brutalist" as well as "Shogun" in the television categories. — Videos from Golden Globes' YouTube channel

