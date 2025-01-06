^

List of key Golden Globe winners

January 6, 2025 | 12:32pm
General view of the stage during the nominations announcement for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, December 9, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
LOS ANGELES, United States — Here are the winners in key categories for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday.

Surreal narco-musical "Emilia Perez" led all films with four awards, including best comedy or musical film.

"The Brutalist" was named best drama film, one of its three Globes.

Film

Best film, drama: "The Brutalist"

Best film, musical or comedy: "Emilia Perez"

Best director: Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Best actor, drama: Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Best actress, drama: Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best actor, musical or comedy: Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"

Best actress, musical or comedy: Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best screenplay: Peter Straughan, "Conclave"

Best non-English language film: "Emilia Perez"

Best original song: "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez"

Best original score: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Challengers"

Best cinematic and box office achievement: "Wicked"

Best animated feature: "Flow"

Television

Best drama series: "Shogun"

Best drama actor: Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Best drama actress: Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Best musical or comedy series: "Hacks"

Best musical or comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best musical or comedy actress: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best limited series or TV movie: "Baby Reindeer"

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television: Ali Wong, "Ali Wong: Single Lady"

