Piolo Pascual celebrates being single for 13 straight years

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual revealed that he has been single for 13 straight years.

In his recent interview with Toni Gonzaga, Piolo said that he's enjoying life being solo.

"Wala naman e. May love life ba ako? Ang tagal na rin, e, hindi ko na alam 'yung love life. Napaisip ako doon, ah," he said.

Piolo said that he's not looking for a relationship because he enjoys being single and not thinking of anyone.

"Sinabi sa akin ni Pastor Julius, the more you stay single, the more you’re gonna enjoy it, the more you’re not going to look for it," he said.

"For 13 years, single ako. Love life ko talaga 'yung trabaho ko e," he added.

"Ayaw mo na ng full-on commitment?" Toni asked Piolo.

"Not for now. I mean, you know, I’m at a point in my life… busy pa ako sa career ko. Totoo kasi, you know, I love being single. I don’t see the point of being with someone, especially now, because I’m so busy with work," he answered.

"I’m always with friends. I’m always with my family. And it’s not something that, you know, I look for because nasanay na, e," he added.

He, however, said that he is not closing his doors for a new relationship.

When asked for qualities he is looking for in a future girlfriend, Piolo said: "Christian muna. Dapat Kristiyano ka."

"Family-oriented. Tapos siyempre dapat mabait, hindi 'yung full of herself, hindi rin 'yung me, myself and I," he added. — Video from Toni Gonzaga YouTube channel

