WATCH: Vic Sotto fanboys over 'The Kingdom' co-star Piolo Pascual

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Vic Sotto admitted that he became a fan of Piolo Pascual while doing their 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "The Kingdom."

During the press conference of their film, Vic complimented the matinee idol with whom he will co-star for the first time in an MMFF entry. 

"I heard about this guy before na magaling daw na artista ganyan, ganyan. Napatunayan ko na he is seriously a good actor," he said.
 
"As a matter of fact, in one of the sequences together, medyo pinapanood ko siya, nag-fanboy mode ako. Totoo 'yon," he added.  

Vic also said that Piolo is not just a good actor but a good person. 

"Pinapanood ko lang siya, sabi ko 'ang galing.' Ang haba ng dialog pero 'di siya nagkakamali. Ako, kapraso lang buma-buckle pa e," he said. 

"Not just a good actor, he is a good person, in and out," he added. 

Directed by Mike Tuviera and produced by MQuest Ventures Inc., M-ZET TV Productions, and APT Entertainment Inc., the film tells an intense family drama set against the backdrop of the fictional Kingdom of Kalayaan — a realm filled with tradition, secrets, and a fierce struggle for the throne.  

At the heart of the story is Lakan Makisig, portrayed by Vic, a ruler wrestling with his own legacy while his kingdom faces upheaval. As tensions rise within the royal family, Vic’s portrayal of the aging monarch reveals a man caught between tradition and the hope for a better future.

Joining him is Piolo Pascual as Sulo, an outcast farmer who is shunned by society but becomes an unlikely hero in the kingdom’s quest for change.

The film’s powerful ensemble includes Cristine Reyes and Sue Ramirez as the strong-willed princesses Dayang Matimyas and Dayang Lualhati, respectively, alongside Sid Lucero as their brother Magat Bagwis, whose struggle with expectations ignites tensions within the family.

Ruby Ruiz takes on the role of the Babaylan, the kingdom’s spiritual priestess, while Cedrick Juan plays a young Lakan in flashbacks that unveil the history of the royal family. Zion Cruz stars as Lakan Makisig’s grandson, bringing another layer of complexity to the family saga.

Other notable cast members include Iza Calzado, Art Acuña, Giovanni Baldisseri, and Nico Antonio.

