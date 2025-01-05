^

Hori7on makes Pinoys proud by performing on global stages

DIRECT LINE CONVERSATIONS - Boy Abunda - The Philippine Star
January 5, 2025 | 12:00am
Hori7on makes Pinoys proud by performing on global stages
Hori7on, a South Korea-based Filipino boy band, has a new single titled Sumayaw Sumunod. The song is an OPM classic from The Boyfriends composed by Norman Caraan and released in 1978. The boy band released three versions of the song: Tagalog, English, and Korean. The members take pride in singing the chorus of all the versions in Tagalog when they perform in Korean music shows.
Photo courtesy of band's Facebook page

South Korea-based Filipino boy band Hori7on makes big splashes while riding the Korean Wave, or Hallyu. The idol group is composed of Vinci, Marcus, Reyster, Kim, Jeromy, Kyler, and Winston, who all won the survival reality show “Dream Maker” in 2023. Hori7on’s official fandom name is Anchors.

I had an entertaining conversation again with Hori7on in an episode of “The Interviewer,” which can be seen on my YouTube channel. Their hair colors and hairstyles have changed since the last time I saw the six members on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

Winston was in Samar at the time of the first interview. The members told me these changes were part of the concept for their comeback. Vinci explained, “Kada comeback po namin may kanya-kanyang concept and style. Kasama talaga iyong hair sa buong package.”

The boy group has a new single titled Sumayaw Sumunod. The song is an OPM classic from The Boyfriends composed by Norman Caraan and released in 1978.

The seven-member group consists of Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy, and Marcus. They are the first all-Filipino boy band act to debut in South Korea.

Hori7on is performing its remake more than four decades after it first hit the airwaves. The boy band released three versions of the song: Tagalog, English, and Korean. The members take pride in singing the chorus of all the versions in Tagalog when they perform in Korean music shows.

“Our main goal in this comeback is to represent the Philippines and to be able to perform it on different international stages,” Marcus said.

Hori7on has rubbed elbows with famous South Korean celebrities, including Jungkook and V of BTS and Sandara Park, who spoke to them in Tagalog.

As an idol group, a typical day for the members is waking up at 9 a.m. and going to their company studio for rigorous dance and vocal training that lasts from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. They only have a one-hour break. But they are allowed wherever they want to go and enjoy some “me time” every weekend.

“We have to ask for permission po and say where we’re going and when we’re coming back,” Vinci shared.

Hori7on and their coaches use basic English to communicate with each other.

“Hindi po sila lahat very fluent sa English language so kailangan din po namin mag-compromise and try alamin iyong mga sinasabi nila. Minsan mi-ni-mix nila iyong Korean and English. In that case, natututunan na din po namin iyong Korean language,” Vinci said.

The choreographers are receptive to the members’ input in their dance steps while the vocal coaches explain clearly how to sing each line of a song.

There are seven voices in the group and it is essential that they have to sound distinct from each other but at the same time they have to sing harmoniously together.

The members shared that they take good care of their voices by drinking water to stay hydrated and doing vocal warm-ups before a recording session or performance. Kyler reduces eating sweet products while Marcus eats ginger candy on the same day of their recording.

“Dati ko pa po ito ginagawa since six years old ako,” he said.

Hori7on is making Filipinos proud by performing on global stages and bringing the Philippines to their music.

Their leader, Vinci, perfectly summed up what they wanted to achieve as artists.

“We want to be remembered as great performers. That’s what draws people in and makes them go to your concerts and performances.”

