Carlo Aquino reveals fear on wedding day with Charlie Dizon

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Carlo Aquino revealed his fear when he was about to marry his then-girlfriend Charlie Dizon last June.

In his interview with Maricel Soriano on her YouTube channel, Carlo said that he thought of rescheduling their wedding.

“Before the wedding nanalo si Charlie ng Best Actress sa Urian. Tapos the next day ikinasal kami," he said.

Charlie was cited at the Gawad Urian on June 8, 2024 for her leading performance in "Third World Romance," opposite Carlo. The couple was scheduled to marry the next day, June 9. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Cavite.

"Mine-message ko nga siya that night, e, kasi nando’n siya sa awards night,” he added.

The next day, Carlo asked Charlie: "Tutuloy ka ba dito sa kasal?"

"Siyempre natatakot [ako]. Ako, nando’n na ako sa venue. Baka ‘di ako siputin ng misis ko. Sinipot naman ako,” he added.

ABS-CBN reported that ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer and President Carlo Katigbak, Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Board of Directors member Charo Santos-Concio, Maricel Soriano, Olivia Lamasan, Vilma Santos-Recto, Veronique del Rosario-Corpuz of Viva, Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi, Senator Bong Revilla and his wife Lani Mercado and Beautederm's Rhea Tan are principal sponsors.

Charlie admitted that she and Carlo were in a relationship last July 2023, after photos of them together began circulating on social media. —Video from Maricel Soriano YouTube channel

